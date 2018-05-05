LaLa Kent Calls Randall Emmett "My Rock" After Father's Death

Days after her beloved father's funeral, Lala Kent is taking to social media to thank the man in her life, Randall Emmett, for being her "rock" during the "darkest time" of her life.

The reality star, who shared the news of Kent Rulon Burningham's passing on April 23, posted a photo of the couple and wrote a sweet post about her beau's support.

"You are my rock. My heart & soul," wrote the Vanderpump Rules star. "You saved me- Kept me from drowning in the darkest time of my life. I cherish the human you are. Thank you, my love."

In January, Lala went public with her boyfriend on Instagram after months of dating. Emmett's divorce from actress Ambyr Childers was only finalized at the end of 2017 so they didn't go public until that was done. Emmett had been in the background of Kent's Instagram Stories before, but never in her feed.

But ever since they finally let the world know they were official, the pair have been all about each other.