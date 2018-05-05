Taylor Swift Surprises 8-Year-Old Burn Victim in the Hospital and Fulfills Big Wish

  • By
    &

by Meg Swertlow | Sat., May. 5, 2018 6:40 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Taylor Swift, McCune family, Arizona Burn Center

Courtesy McCune family

Taylor Swift paid a visit to one very special young fan in the hospital on Saturday. The popstar stopped by the Arizona Burn Center in Phoenix to see superfan Isabella McCune, who is no longer able to go to see the singer kick off her Reputation tour on May 8 after getting burned in a terrible accident in March.

According to AZ Central, the 8-year-old recorded a video to Taylor earlier in the week, telling her she'd hoped to go to this Tuesday's concert in Glendale, AZ., but that she could no longer because she was unable to leave the hospital due to her injuries.

In the video, the outlet states that Isabella, who has credited Taylor's music with helping her through her ordeal, asked for the chart-topping singer to stop by the hospital.

Photos

Taylor Swift's "End Game" Video's Easter Eggs

Taylor Swift, McCune family, Arizona Burn Center

Courtesy McCune family

"I heard you were here, and I wanted to visit you but maybe you can come and visit me. So maybe that can happen," Isabella said in the video, reports the outlet.

And amazingly enough, that's just what she did!

Just days after the plea was made, Tay turned up at the hospital clad in a yellow hospital gown and surprised her fan. The "Look What You Made Me Do" singer took photos with Isabella, her parents and brother Zachary. The "End Game" singer also posed with hospital staff during the good-hearted visit.

The outlet also reports that Taylor told the 8-year-old that once she was well, she'd be able to visit the tour any time she wanted to.

Swift's highly anticipated Reputation tour starts on May 8 and will continue on through November.

The global sensation recently announced that she'll be playing 10 songs from previous albums on the upcoming tour. Swift said during a social media announcement that she's "excited about playing stuff from Reputation," but that she's also "excited about playing stuff from previous albums too." 

Camila Cabello and Charli XCX will be joining Swift on tour as her opening acts.

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Taylor Swift , Top Stories , Apple News
Latest News
2017 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show, Bella Hadid

These Are the Lengths Victoria's Secret Fashion Show Models Go to Get Runway Ready

Melissa McCarthy

5 Things You Need to Know Before the 2018 E! People's Choice Awards

Meghan Markle, Prince Charles, Royal Wedding

Prince Harry Reveals What Happened When He Asked Prince Charles to Walk Meghan Markle Down the Aisle

American Horror Story: Apocalypse

American Horror Story: Apocalypse Explains a Lot But We're Still Confused

It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia

Why It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia Finally Tackled Mac's Homosexuality (With One Spectacular Dance)

Jonah Hill, Channing Tatum, 2018 Innovator Awards, WSJ

Channing Tatum and Jonah Hill's Reunion Is Making Us Want a 23 Jump Street

Paige, Lana, Nia Jax, Total Divas 808

Paige and Lana's Spat Over Room Assignments Threatens to Ruin Their Girls Trip to Lake Tahoe on Total Divas

  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
© 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. File number 2057394. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.
Contact Us: Viewers.EUK@nbcuni.com

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.