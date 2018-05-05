Kourtney Kardashian Takes Younes Bendjima on a Surprise Birthday Trip

  • By
    &

by Zach Johnson | Sat., May. 5, 2018 4:55 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Kourtney Kardashian, Younes Bendjima

Vivien Killilea/Getty Images for The Syrian American Medical Society (SAMS)

Oh, the places they'll go!

Kourtney Kardashian channeled her inner Carmen San Diego for Younes Bendjima's birthday—and no, we're not talking about a role-playing fantasy. Shortly after the couple attended the Syrian American Medical Society' Voices in Displacement event in L.A. Friday—where they held hands on the red carpet—the 39-year-old E! star whisked her 24-year-old boyfriend away on a private plane. "For once," she teased on Instagram Stories, "he has no idea where we're going."

Neither do Kourtney's 62.9 million Instagram followers. Since her first post, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star mostly published photos from past trips she's taken with the model.

Bendjima updated his Instagram Stories, writing, "Oh, s--t. She got me on my way to idknow where. 25 yo at midnight." While aboard their private plane, they enjoyed takeout from Jon & Vinny's, and after checking into their hotel, Kardashian surprised him with balloons and a cake that had a picture of him as a toddler on it—all while Jagged Edge and Nelly's "Where the Party At" played in the background. She sporadically shared photos from past vacations around the world into Saturday, until she hinted they were on the move again that afternoon. "When he won't let [me] in the hotel room, he raps," she said on Instagram Stories, later sharing a video of him dragging her through the hotel hallway. Kardashian later posted a video of the Colorado River and wished him a happy anniversary, all while keeping their next destination under wraps.

Photos

Kourtney Kardashian & Younes Bendjima's Cutest Pics

Kardashian's boyfriend was feeling reflective, so he took a moment to get serious on Instagram Stories. "On this special day, I just want to thank God for the priceless gift of life that he has given me, my being alive, healthy and for the wonderful people he has put in my life," he said. "My journey so far in life has been amazing. El hamdulilah [sic] always. Also, to my queen, my super hero, mom, I promise to live a life that will do justice for all the sacrifices you've made."

And now, we're just left with one question: Where will Kardashian and Bendjima go next?

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Kourtney Kardashian , Younes Bendjima , Kardashian News , Couples , Vacation , Birthdays , Celebrities , Top Stories , Apple News
Latest News
Meghan Markle, Prince Charles, Royal Wedding

Prince Harry Reveals What Happened When He Asked Prince Charles to Walk Meghan Markle Down the Aisle

American Horror Story: Apocalypse

American Horror Story: Apocalypse Explains a Lot But We're Still Confused

It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia

Why It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia Finally Tackled Mac's Homosexuality (With One Spectacular Dance)

Jonah Hill, Channing Tatum, 2018 Innovator Awards, WSJ

Channing Tatum and Jonah Hill's Reunion Is Making Us Want a 23 Jump Street

Paige, Lana, Nia Jax, Total Divas 808

Paige and Lana's Spat Over Room Assignments Threatens to Ruin Their Girls Trip to Lake Tahoe on Total Divas

Modern Family

Modern Family Twist: Who's Pregnant?

Erika Costell, Jake Paul

YouTube Stars Jake Paul and Erika Costella Announce Breakup

  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
© 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. File number 2057394. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.
Contact Us: Viewers.EUK@nbcuni.com

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.