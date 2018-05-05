BREAKING!

Princess Charlotte Kisses Prince Louis in Kate Middleton's Photo Shoot

by Zach Johnson | Sat., May. 5, 2018 4:01 PM

*FULLY EMBARGOED UNTIL 0001 GMT SUNDAY MAY 6th 2018** Prince Louis, Princess Charlotte

The Duchess of Cambridge at Kensington Palace

Get a look at Louis!

Prince William and Kate Middleton "are very pleased" to share two portraits of Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis today; Kate shot the intimate images at Kensington Palace. Louis' portrait was taken Apr. 26, and Charlotte' portrait—in which she gave her baby brother a kiss on the forehead—was taken May 2, her third birthday. Prince George was not photographed. (After Charlotte's birth in 2015, Kate photographed George giving his sibling a kiss on the head.)

In a statement to E! News, a Kensington Palace spokesperson said Their Royal Highnesses "would like to thank members of the public for all of the kind messages they have received following the birth of Prince Louis," as well as those "for Princess Charlotte's third birthday."

The public last saw Charlotte on Apr. 23, just hours after Louis was born, as she waved to photographers stationed outside St. Mary's Hospital in London. Louis (pronounced Loo-ee) is named after Prince Philip's uncle, Lord Louis Mountbatten. He is fifth in line to the throne, after his grandfather, Prince Charles; his father, William; and his siblings, George and Charlotte.

Photos

Princess Charlotte's Cutest Photos

*FULLY EMBARGOED UNTIL 0001 GMT SUNDAY MAY 6th 2018** Prince Louis

The Duchess of Cambridge at Kensington Palace

Louis, who weighed 8 lbs., 7 oz., at the time of his birth, will not attend the royal wedding May 19, the palace said; he'll be just under 4 weeks old when Prince Harry marries Meghan Markle. George, 4, and Charlotte, 3, will participate in the couple's big day—likely as a page boy and bridesmaid, since those roles will be filled exclusively by children. Per the palace, Meghan will not have a maid of honor or an adult bridal party. William, meanwhile, will be Harry's best man.

When can royal admirers expect to see little Louis next? If he follows the same timeline as Charlotte, he will be christened in July—but Kensington Palace hasn't announced anything. Yet.

Watch E!'s five-hour Live From the Royal Wedding coverage Saturday, 19 May starting at 10 a.m. and again later that day.

