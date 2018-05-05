BREAKING!

Jordin Sparks Gives Birth to DJ, Her First Son With Dana Isaiah

by Meg Swertlow | Sat., May. 5, 2018 12:15 PM

Jordin Sparks and Dana Isaiah are parents! Sparks' rep confirms to E! News she has given birth to her first child, son Dana Isaiah Thomas Jr.

The baby boy, who will be called DJ, was born May 2 at 9:04 p.m. PT at the Natural Birth Center & Women's Wellness in L.A. DJ weighed 8 lbs. 4.5 oz. and measured 21.5 inches, People reports.

Sparks describes the birthing process as "miraculously beautiful," saying, "Dana caught him with my midwife, Simona, and when he handed him to me, I was absolutely overwhelmed with joy. He was and is everything we imagined." Days after becoming a mother, Sparks tells People, "I'm feeling pretty good! I am so grateful for my husband and amazing team at the Natural Birthing Center. I don't think I would be feeling this great without them!" Sparks adds she "already" loves nurturing her son, gushing, "The joy, laughter, scrapes and bruises…I can't wait for it all!"

In November, the twosome announced a double-whammy of news—that they had secretly tied the knot on July 16 and that they were also expecting their first child together in the spring of 2018.

"He's been like, 'I want to shout it from the mountain tops!'" the singer told People at the time of her aspiring model husband. "We're really proud to be married to each other and to be celebrating this."

The couple eloped while on vacation in Hawaii with a small group of friends. "It just more solidifies the whole team sentiment of a relationship," Sparks explained. "You know you're still individuals, but at the same time everything is about 'we' and 'us' as opposed to 'you' and 'I.'"

Photos

Celeb Baby Bumps

The pair celebrated the baby's upcoming birth with a baby shower with family and friends in Arizona in February.

The 28-year-old, her hubby and her mother Jodi posted on Instagram photos from the party.

"Little Bug can't wait to meet her cousin," Sparks wrote, alongside a photo of her niece kissing her baby bump, which she covered in a bodycon dress. "We had a low key baby shower for Little man in AZ with family and friends this afternoon. It was beautiful. I am so grateful for the support system I've had growing up and the roots that took hold to support us now. This journey is incredible. God is good. #HGA #love #familyovereverything #JDshower2018."

Sparks, who previously dated Jason Derulo and Sage the Gemini, said in December she couldn't believe she'd actually gotten married. "I'd gone through a crazy time last year, so I was just like 'You know what? I'm good. I'm going to stay single. I'm just not going to look,'" she recalls. "...He just showed up at my door."

A month after their wedding, the American Idol winner said she surprised to find out she was pregnant. "It's been really crazy because everything changes. Once we got over the initial shock of it, now again just like it is with the marriage, to be able to share that this amazing thing is happening, it's such a great thing," Sparks told People. "We did this together!"

Sparks also said in December that she couldn't be happier. "I'm extremely grateful because life is nuts. This is the best part so far because I have [Dana] and I have this little one and I have a new family," the pop singer says. "I'm the most content I've ever been in my life."

Congrats! 

