Blake Lively Restores Her Instagram and Re-Follows Ryan Reynolds

Attention, Upper East Siders: Blake Lively is back on the 'gram.

To promote the film A Simple Favor, the Gossip Girl veteran scrubbed her Instagram feed last week, deleting every photo and un-following everyone—including her husband, Ryan Reynolds.

Lively didn't divulge her master plan, but it became fairly obvious after she began following users named Emily Nelson—which just so happens to be the name of her character in the film. Luckily, Reynolds took her PR stunt in stride as he promoted Deadpool 2. "I'm very sad about that. Definitely stinks. It's a terrible way to find out that I've been kicked out of the house, to be honest. Absolutely terrible," the actor quipped. "I don't know where rage like that comes from."

Lively returned to her favorite social media platform Saturday, re-uploading all of her old photos and following Reynolds again. (The only other account she follows is for A Simple Favor.)

Watch

6 Times Ryan Reynolds & Blake Lively Roasted Each Other

"Reuploading my page and loving this excuse to post this outfit from last month that I forgot to post the next day," Lively told her 20.5 million Instagram followers. "Because after a couple days it's strange to post, like you're hung up on how awesome you were 2 days ago. Which highlights how lame you are now by comparison to how cool you were when you wore that amazing outfit. So you wait a week or so for a #tbt. But then you realize it's way too soon for a #tbt, what were you thinking??! You should've just posted the next day!! What are you gonna do now?!? You can't let that outfit go unposted! And then you realize something even more important— you've lost your cool entirely. Thanks social media. You've officially taken my chill."

A Simple Favor, co-starring Anna Kendrick, is in theaters Sept. 14, 2018.

