Kim Kardashian Goes on Girls' Trip With High School Friends to See Cher in Las Vegas

  • By
    &

by Meg Swertlow | Sat., May. 5, 2018 11:27 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share

Whatever happens in Vegas ends up on Instagram...

Continuing her high school reunion celebrations, Kim Kardashian hit up Las Vegas on Friday night with a gaggle of gal high school pals, whom she referred to as the Spice Girls, explaining that in high school the group of friends dressed as the pop group. The reality star popped into Sin City for the night to see the great and fabulous Cher at the Park Theatre at the Monte Carlo with gal pals Amanda Elise Lee, Sarah, Simone Harouche, Amber Jenkins and Floriana Annibali

Before the big night at the concert, Kim, who got all gussied up as the "I Got You Babe" singer, and the ladies, who attended the all-girls Catholic school Marymount High School in Bel-Air, celebrated with some vodka and toasts. 

The mom of three posted a flurry of videos on her Instagram Stories last night from before, during and after the musical night of celebrating.

The women were filming scenes for an upcoming season of Keeping Up With the Kardashians.

Photos

Kim Kardashian Topless

For the night on the town, Kim opted for a plunging black top, faux fur jacket and made her eyes pop with an electric blue eyeshadow.

She wore her long signature locks straight, a la her style icon Cher.

Just last month, Kim attended Marymount High School's 20-year reunion for the class of 1998.

For the on-campus event, Kim wore a white plunging outfit that showed off her legs, paired with nude, transparent pointed pumps. She posted a slew of pics and videos of her and friends at the high school reunion on Instagram Stories.

Kim and her pals, who she had not seen for the past 20 years, rented a party bus to bring them to the event.

"Of course I had to get a party bus for the class of '98," she said.

"So my friends are worried that we're gonna run into people that they were mean to and I feel so good about my conscience, that I was so nice to everyone," Kim later said.

After they arrived, she said, "This is so crazy, these halls. You guys, do remember these halls? So insane!"

Stay pop cultured with E! News weekdays at 12PM, 7PM & 11PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Kim Kardashian , Top Stories , Instagram , Las Vegas , Cher , Apple News
Latest News
American Horror Story: Apocalypse

American Horror Story: Apocalypse Explains a Lot But We're Still Confused

It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia

Why It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia Finally Tackled Mac's Homosexuality (With One Spectacular Dance)

Jonah Hill, Channing Tatum, 2018 Innovator Awards, WSJ

Channing Tatum and Jonah Hill's Reunion Is Making Us Want a 23 Jump Street

Paige, Lana, Nia Jax, Total Divas 808

Paige and Lana's Spat Over Room Assignments Threatens to Ruin Their Girls Trip to Lake Tahoe on Total Divas

Modern Family

Modern Family Twist: Who's Pregnant?

Erika Costell, Jake Paul

YouTube Stars Jake Paul and Erika Costella Announce Breakup

House Hunters

11 Thoughts Everyone Has Had While Watching House Hunters

  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
© 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. File number 2057394. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.
Contact Us: Viewers.EUK@nbcuni.com

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.