Anna Nicole Smith's Daughter Dannielynn Birkhead Resurfaces at the Kentucky Derby

by Zach Johnson | Sat., May. 5, 2018 11:25 AM

Dannielynn Birkhead, Larry Birkhead

Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images for Chruchill Downs

For Dannielynn Birkhead, the Kentucky Derby is the biggest event of the year.

Since 2010, Larry Birkhead and the late Anna Nicole Smith's daughter has walked the red carpet at the annual race (airing live on NBC and the NBC Sports app). While the tween is too young to enjoy a mint julep—she's only 11, after all—she still knows how to have a good time. Larry tweeted a picture with his little girl Saturday. "Celebrating the @kentuckyderby with Dannielynn. Thanks @itsnickgraham for my cool suit! Dannielynn's awesome southern belle dress by Lesy boutique," he said. "Rain won't spoil our awesome Derby day! #halfwaycooldad."

Three days ago, he tweeted about the amount of effort it takes to help Dannielynn get ready for the event. "Overwhelmed single dad here trying to pick out nail polish for Dannielynn's @KentuckyDerby and Barnstable-Brown Gala outfit," he joked. "#singledadmultipleproblems."

Look back at Dannielynn's past Kentucky Derby looks:

Kentucky Derby, Dannielynn Birkhead, Larry Birkhead

Michael Loccisano/Getty Images for Churchill Downs

May 6, 2017

Everything's coming up roses for the twosome!

Dannielynn Birkhead

Gustavo Caballero/Getty Images for Churchill Down

May 7, 2016

At just 10 years old, Dannielynn is already a red carpet veteran!

Kentucky Derby 2015, Larry Birkhead, Dannielynn Birkhead

Neilson Barnard/Getty Images

May 2, 2015

Think pink! Dannielynn and Larry pick coordinating colors for their festive frocks.

Article continues below

Dannielynn Birkhead, Larry Birkhead, Kentucky Derby 2014

Mike Coppola/Getty Images

May 3, 2014

Larry leads the way as Dannielynn smiles for the cameras.

Dannielynn Birkhead, Larry Birkhead, Kentucky Derby

Michael Loccisano/Getty Images

May 5, 2012

Flower power! Anna Nicole Smith's mini-me's fascinator is in full bloom.

Kentucky Derby, Larry Birkhead, Dannielynn Birkhead

Stephen Lovekin/WireImage

May 4, 2013

Chim chim cheree! The daddy-daughter duo take inspiration from Mary Poppins.

Article continues below

Dannielynn Birkhead, Larry Birkhead, Kentucky Derby 2011

Getty Images

May 7, 2011

Who needs a fascinator when you're this fabulous?

Dannielynn Birkhead, Larry Birkhead, Kentucky Derby 2010

Mike Coppola/Getty Images

May 1, 2010

She's her mother's daughter, all right!

(E!, NBC and NBC Sports are all members of the NBCUniversal family.

