The Vampire Diaries' Steven R. McQueen Calls Off Engagement to Allie Silva

Steven R. McQueen has called off his engagement to fiancée Allie Silva.

Last night, the Vampire Diaries alum attended the Voices In Displacement Gala hosted by The Syrian American Medical Society and while at the event he revealed the news. When asked about how the wedding planning was going, the 29-year-old told Us Weekly, "You know what? Actually, we called it off."

"We did," he added. "But yeah, it’s just the way it was. It happened."

The actor told the outlet that instead of dating he's currently "enjoying me time."

In January, the actor and the model both took to their Instagram pages to post the engagement news, sharing a black and white photo of the two kissing and holding hands over a romantic dinner.

"She said yes," McQueen wrote at the time.

"My best friend, love of my life...YES, yes yes a million times over @steven_r_mcqueen," Silver said.

McQueen and Silva, whose full first name is Alexandra, began dating more than a year ago. He made their relationship Instagram-official in late 2016.