Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson Spotted for the First Time Together Since Baby True's Birth

Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson have resurfaced—together!

E! News has obtained a photo that shows the new parents enjoying a meal at TownHall restaurant in Cleveland.

Khloe was spotted wearing a black top with matching sunglasses as she sat across from three friends. As for Tristan, he sported a black T-shirt and gold chains around his neck.

An eyewitness says the pair was cordial with one another as they sat next to each other.

The sighting marks the couple's first appearance together since welcoming a baby girl named True Thompson. It also comes after Tristan made headlines for allegedly cheating on his girlfriend while she was pregnant.