Teen Mom's Chelsea Houska Gets Candid About Pregnancy and Parenthood

When it comes to Chelsea Houska's pregnancy journey, third time is the charm.

Less than two months after announcing she was expecting, the Teen Mom 2 star is happy to admit that she feels great and is experiencing "my easiest pregnancy out of the three."

"Aubree is super excited. She wanted a girl this time so she is excited and she is so much help. But Watson, he has no idea," Chelsea shared with E! News exclusively ahead of tonight's season premiere. "We told Aubree right away this time and she knew that we wanted another baby soon so she was surprised but she was just so happy."

During this season of Teen Mom 2, fans will get to see part of Chelsea's pregnancy journey. In fact, they may have the opportunity to witness big family moments such as husband Cole DeBoer finding out his family is getting bigger.