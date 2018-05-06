11 Donatella Versace Quotes That'll Get You Pumped for Met Gala

Venturelli/WireImage
by Diana Nguyen | Sun., May. 6, 2018 5:05 AM
Venturelli/WireImage
Beyond the gorgeous gowns, the FX Networks depiction, the movie cameos, how much do you really know about Donatella Versace?
Ahead of the 2018 Met Gala, where the Italian designer will serve as co-chair, we're remembering the fashion icon's most memorable quotes. A few speak to her attitude toward design and her unapologetic approach to fashion (read: it's all about glamour and luxury). While others remind us that she's a real person with heart: Donatella believes a person brings clothes to life—not the other way around. Ultimately, there's a reason why the designer is one of the biggest leaders in the industry right now—and it's not just because she rolls deep in celebrity friends. The blonde bombshell uses her brand as a platform to have a perspective—it may not appeal to everyone but it's artistic, real and, yes, very expensive.
Keep scrolling to see Donatella's best quotes.
Matt Baron/REX/Shutterstock
It's no secret that Donatella has faced tragedy—including the loss of her brother and the original Versace designer, Gianni Versace.
Joe Schildhorn/BFA/REX/Shutterstock
Donatella doesn't pretend to create approachable fashion. It's art, aspirational...and, at times, not the most comfortable thing to wear.
Jacopo Raule/Getty Images
Donatella designs with meaning and purpose, as evidenced by the "Equality" shirt she wore down the Versace runway at Milan Fashion Week fall/winter 2017.
Article continues below
Kevin Tachman/Getty Images
Donatella may have a vast celebrity social circle—here she sits with Naomi Campbell, Heidi Klum, Alessandra Ambrosio, and Zoe Kravitz at the 19th Annual amfAR New York Gala—but she knows that not everyone is a fan of her brand.
Richard Young/REX/Shutterstock
The designer knows the individual wears the garment; the garment should not wear him or her.
Taylor Hill/FilmMagic
If her feet can handle it, we say why not?
Article continues below
TIMOTHY A. CLARY/AFP/Getty Images
If Donatella eats, drinks and thinks glamour all the time, it makes sense she would be a co-chair of this year's ball. She's already a pro—in 2015, she posed next to Jennifer Lopez, wearing Versace, of course.
RICHARD YOUNG/REX/Shutterstock
According to Donatella, the bolder, the better, which is why celebs like Elton John, Elizabeth Hurley and Catherine Zeta Jones probably gravitate to her.
Kevin Mazur/WireImage
Donatella has spoken many times about how music influences her. In fact, she's a close friend with Lady Gaga, who has dedicated songs to the fashion icon in return.
Article continues below
Alan Davidson/Silverhub/REX/Shutterstock
Never forget the power of a well-equipped wardrobe arsenal.
Venturelli/WireImage
She makes the unthinkable happen! For instance, Donatella closed out the Versace spring/summer 2018 runway with supermodel veterans Carla Bruni, Claudia Schiffer, Naomi Campbell, Cindy Crawford and Helena Christensen.
Stay pop cultured with E! News weekdays at 12PM, 7PM & 11PM
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?