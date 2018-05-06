11 Donatella Versace Quotes That'll Get You Pumped for Met Gala

Beyond the gorgeous gowns, the FX Networks depiction, the movie cameos, how much do you really know about Donatella Versace?

Ahead of the 2018 Met Gala, where the Italian designer will serve as co-chair, we're remembering the fashion icon's most memorable quotes. A few speak to her attitude toward design and her unapologetic approach to fashion (read: it's all about glamour and luxury). While others remind us that she's a real person with heart: Donatella believes a person brings clothes to life—not the other way around. Ultimately, there's a reason why the designer is one of the biggest leaders in the industry right now—and it's not just because she rolls deep in celebrity friends. The blonde bombshell uses her brand as a platform to have a perspective—it may not appeal to everyone but it's artistic, real and, yes, very expensive.