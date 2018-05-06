11 Donatella Versace Quotes That'll Get You Pumped for Met Gala

Venturelli/WireImage
by Diana Nguyen | Sun., May. 6, 2018 5:05 AM
Beyond the gorgeous gowns, the FX Networks depiction, the movie cameos, how much do you really know about Donatella Versace?
Ahead of the 2018 Met Gala, where the Italian designer will serve as co-chair, we're remembering the fashion icon's most memorable quotes. A few speak to her attitude toward design and her unapologetic approach to fashion (read: it's all about glamour and luxury). While others remind us that she's a real person with heart: Donatella believes a person brings clothes to life—not the other way around. Ultimately, there's a reason why the designer is one of the biggest leaders in the industry right now—and it's not just because she rolls deep in celebrity friends. The blonde bombshell uses her brand as a platform to have a perspective—it may not appeal to everyone but it's artistic, real and, yes, very expensive.
Keep scrolling to see Donatella's best quotes.
It's no secret that Donatella has faced tragedy—including the loss of her brother and the original Versace designer, Gianni Versace.
Donatella doesn't pretend to create approachable fashion. It's art, aspirational...and, at times, not the most comfortable thing to wear.
Donatella designs with meaning and purpose, as evidenced by the "Equality" shirt she wore down the Versace runway at Milan Fashion Week fall/winter 2017.
Donatella may have a vast celebrity social circle—here she sits with Naomi Campbell, Heidi Klum, Alessandra Ambrosio, and Zoe Kravitz at the 19th Annual amfAR New York Gala—but she knows that not everyone is a fan of her brand.
The designer knows the individual wears the garment; the garment should not wear him or her.
If Donatella eats, drinks and thinks glamour all the time, it makes sense she would be a co-chair of this year's ball. She's already a pro—in 2015, she posed next to Jennifer Lopez, wearing Versace, of course.
According to Donatella, the bolder, the better, which is why celebs like Elton John, Elizabeth Hurley and Catherine Zeta Jones probably gravitate to her.
Donatella has spoken many times about how music influences her. In fact, she's a close friend with Lady Gaga, who has dedicated songs to the fashion icon in return.
Never forget the power of a well-equipped wardrobe arsenal.
