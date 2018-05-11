2 Hot Festival Trends You Can Literally Wear Anywhere

by Taylor Stephan | Fri., May. 11, 2018 12:33 PM
Festival season strikes again, but one quick question: Do you have your outfits all picked out yet?
If you've ever attended a festival before, we don't have to tell you that what you wear will make or break your entire weekend. But what do you do once the festival has come and gone? Can you really wear that snake-skin bodysuit again? And what about that hot pink sequined mini dress? The answer is yes, dolls.
Don't believe us? Here's how to keep on wearing your favorite festival trends any day of the year.
Grettel Cortes Photography
A pink sequined bodycon dress feels like a natural fit for festival season. It's loud, sexy and fun—basically everything you want it to be. For the weekend away, dress it up with fresh studded western boots, funky cross earrings and classic retro sunglasses. Then when you're back home in your real life, ditch the accessories and top it off with an oversized denim jacket and trainers! You'll be off to brunch in no time!
GET THE LOOK: PINK STRAPPY SEQUIN BODYCON DRESS, £35; PINK ROUNDED LENS RETRO SUNGLASSES, £8; SILVER CHUNKY LINED CROSS EARRINGS, £6; WHITE STUDDED WESTERN BOOT, £35
Grettel Cortes Photography
We've never met a bodysuit we didn't like and this long-sleeve, snake-print one is no exception. It practically has festival season written all over it. To make it concert appropriate add a pendant drop-chain belt and tons of chunky gold jewelry. If you want to transition the look to everyday life, a leather skirt and heels make it date night appropriate, or simple denim hot pants make it your new weekend uniform.
GET THE LOOK: ORANGE SLINKY SNAKE PRINT BARDOT LONG SLEEVE THONG BODYSUIT, £15; MID WASH CROSS EMBROIDERED SHORTS, £18; GOLD RENAISSANCE TRIPLE LAYERED COIN PENDANT NECKLACE, £8; GOLD CHUNKY LINED CROSS EARRINGS, £8; TAN EMBROIDERED WESTERN ANKLE BOOTS, £35; GOLD LION PENDANT DROP CHAIN BELT, £8
Look at you living your best life. For more festival looks you'll love go to Prettylittlething.com.
