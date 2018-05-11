2 Hot Festival Trends You Can Literally Wear Anywhere

Festival season strikes again, but one quick question: Do you have your outfits all picked out yet?

If you've ever attended a festival before, we don't have to tell you that what you wear will make or break your entire weekend. But what do you do once the festival has come and gone? Can you really wear that snake-skin bodysuit again? And what about that hot pink sequined mini dress? The answer is yes, dolls.

Don't believe us? Here's how to keep on wearing your favorite festival trends any day of the year.