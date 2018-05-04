HGTV's Drew Scott Dishes on His Italian Wedding and Honeymoon in Ecuador

Drew Scott is sharing details about his upcoming wedding to Linda Phan.

In an exclusive interview with E! News, the HGTV star and his twin brother, Jonathan Scott, dish about the big day and the season six premiere of Brother vs. Brother: Jonathan vs. Drew.

Drew and Linda are set to tie the knot very soon in Italy, and the couple is "totally prepped" for the big day.

"I'm excited! Linda and I are totally prepped," Drew tells us. "I mean, the only thing, anybody who has gotten married knows the hassle of the seating plan. We keep tweaking and tweaking and tweaking, and so yesterday we finalized our seating plan so hopefully it doesn't have to change anymore."