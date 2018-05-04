Evan Rachel Wood Tells DJ Khaled to ''Grow Up'' Over Oral Sex Confession

Getty Images/FilmMagic
by McKenna Aiello | Fri., May. 4, 2018 2:55 PM
Evan Rachel Wood is not here for DJ Khaled's bedroom behavior.
Is this the most unlikely feud Twitter has seen this year? On Friday, the Westworld actress called out the hip-hop producer for comments he previously made about his hesitation surrounding oral sex. In a recirculated interview with The Breakfast Club from 2015, Khaled said he refuses to perform oral sex on wife Nicole Tuck because, from his perspective, there's "different rules for men."
Wood, who in 2011 came out as bisexual, had this to say in response: "You're seriously missing out man," she tweeted. "Take it from someone who has pride and thoroughly enjoys pleasuring women. You should grow up."
When one fan responded saying Khaled has "no fun in his life," the actress replied, "RIGHT!?"
In the original interview Khaled admitted he will "never" perform oral sex on a woman, but said it would not be OK if the roles were reversed and his partner opted out of performing oral sex on him.
"A woman should praise the man—the king" he said. "If you holding it down for your woman I feel like the woman should praise. And a man should praise the queen. But you know, my way of praising is called, 'How was dinner? You like the house you living in? You like all them clothes you getting? I'm taking care of your family, I'm taking care of my family.' You know, I'm putting in the work."
He continued, "It's different rules for men. You gotta understand, we the king. There's some things that y'all might not wanna do, but it got to get done. I just can't do what you want me to do. I just can't."
We'd love to hear Nicole's thoughts on this one...
