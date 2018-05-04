Have Colton Haynes and Jeff Leatham Split After 6 Months of Marriage? Here's What We Know

by Jess Cohen | Fri., May. 4, 2018 1:52 PM

Colton Haynes, Jeff Leatham

Charley Gallay/Getty Images for Vanity Fair

All signs point to Colton Haynes and Jeff Leatham having called it quits.

The Arrow actor and the Four Seasons Hotel floral designer tied the knot just over six months ago in Palm Springs, Calif. Split rumors surfaced this week after the duo seemingly unfollowed each other on Instagram and Haynes deleted pictures with his husband on the social media platform.

Additionally, a source tells E! News their relationship went south some time ago. "Through their relationship," our insider says Jeff "pulled Colton away from his friends and Colton really started to lose himself."

Understandably so, we're told the recent death of Colton's mother "really changed things." The source explains, "He realized how isolated he'd been from his friends in the time he needed them most. Their relationship was never as perfect or romantic as they had publicly portrayed."

Colton Haynes and Jeff Leatham's Wedding

Meanwhile, Leatham's Instagram page still includes a post about their wedding day. "The fact that I get to marry this man who is beautiful inside and out at the end of the month—makes me the luckiest man on earth—he is an inspiration to me and so many others—and I am so blessed  to spend my life as his husband so very soon," he captioned a series of photos with Haynes.

Colton Haynes, Jeff Leatham

Instagram

A month after they made their relationship Instagram official, Leatham proposed to Haynes in Los Cabos, Mexico in March 2017 with the help of friends such as Melanie Griffith, Serena Williams and Cher, who all spoke to them via a pre-taped video message.

In May, Haynes proposed back to Leatham, who later shared a selfie of the two wearing matching sparkling rings while embracing by a pool.

Guests at the wedding included Modern Family star Sofia Vergara, Joe Manganiello, Jesse Tyler Ferguson, Justin Mikita and Billie Lourd.

The actor mourned his mother's passing in an emotional tribute at the end of March.

"Today I lost my best friend, the love of my life...my momma," Colton wrote along with a slideshow of memories with his mom, Dana Haynes. "Words can't express how incredible this woman was. I have so many things to say but I'm in a state of shock."

Colton and Jeff have yet to comment publicly on their relationship status. 

Stay pop cultured with E! News weekdays at 12PM, 7PM & 11PM

