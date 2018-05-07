EXCLUSIVE!

RHONJ Star Kim D. Wants to Fix Her "Displaced" Boobs on Botched, But Can Dr. Terry Dubrow Make it Happen?

  • By
    &

by Mona Khalifeh | Mon., May. 7, 2018 5:00 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share

No one is immune to a botched surgery, including Real Housewives of New Jersey star Kim D.

In this exclusive clip from Wednesday's season premiere of Botched, Dr. Terry Dubrowexamines the reality star's breasts which have become encapsulated after a bad boob job.

"Let's look at the left one first. Thin skin, little bit of rippling and the nipple's going down. The treatment for that is to lower the pocket a little bit, that'll allow the nipple to come up and put a silicon implant in," Dr. Dubrow advises. 

And it appears there's problems on both sides.

"This one is classic encapsulation which is very significant. There are four grades. Grade one means soft, essentially no encapsulation. Grade four means super firm, painful and displaced," the doctor adds. "That's me," Kim agrees. "You have grade four," Dr. Dubrow confirms.

But Kim's problem isn't just a bad boob job. The encapsulation has left her little soft tissue to work with.

Kim D., Botched 413

E!

Watch

Botched Docs Tease Very, Very Scary Cases

"I have to find the right balance between manipulating her scar tissue to relieve her of her symptoms, but leaving her enough soft tissue so her breasts are aesthetically pleasing," he says.

It's going to be tricky and Dr. Dubrow can't be sure the surgery will work.

"We can do this if you want, but there's no guarantees that it's going to work," Dr. Dubrow warns.

Despite the doctor's warning, Kim is ready to move forward with the procedure.

"It's very scary when you don't know, 'Will it happen again? Will I be in pain again?' But I honestly have such faith in Dr. Dubrow, I feel great about it. I feel really great," Kim insists.

See Kim D.'s consultation in the clip above.

Find all of your favorite episodes of Botched on E! in the UK

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Shows , Botched , E! Shows , Terry Dubrow , Plastic Surgery , Boobs , The Real Housewives Of New Jersey , Top Stories
Latest News
Denise Richards

Denise Richards' Dramatic Journey From Wild Things Vixen to Real Housewives Star

Jennifer Lopez, Alex Rodriguez

Inside Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez's Romantic Trip to Italy

Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds

Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds Make His Aviation Gin Event a Date Night

Becca Kufrin, Desiree Hartsock, Rachel Lindsay, Bachelorette

How Becca Kufrin's Engagement Ring Compares to Other Bachelorette Bling

ESC: Gemma Chan

Crazy Rich Asians' Gemma Chan Has Crazy-Good Style

Younes Bendjima, Kourtney Kardashian, Scott Disick

How Scott Disick Feels About Kourtney Kardashian and Younes Bendjima's Breakup

Ashlee Holmes, Pete Malleo

Real Housewives of New Jersey's Jacqueline Laurita's Daughter Ashlee Holmes Is Married

  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
© 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. File number 2057394. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.
Contact Us: Viewers.EUK@nbcuni.com

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.