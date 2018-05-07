RHONJ Star Kim D. Wants to Fix Her "Displaced" Boobs on Botched, But Can Dr. Terry Dubrow Make it Happen?

No one is immune to a botched surgery, including Real Housewives of New Jersey star Kim D.

In this exclusive clip from Wednesday's season premiere of Botched, Dr. Terry Dubrowexamines the reality star's breasts which have become encapsulated after a bad boob job.

"Let's look at the left one first. Thin skin, little bit of rippling and the nipple's going down. The treatment for that is to lower the pocket a little bit, that'll allow the nipple to come up and put a silicon implant in," Dr. Dubrow advises.

And it appears there's problems on both sides.

"This one is classic encapsulation which is very significant. There are four grades. Grade one means soft, essentially no encapsulation. Grade four means super firm, painful and displaced," the doctor adds. "That's me," Kim agrees. "You have grade four," Dr. Dubrow confirms.

But Kim's problem isn't just a bad boob job. The encapsulation has left her little soft tissue to work with.