Teen Mom's Mackenzie McKee Reveals Her Mom's Cancer Has Spread

  • By
    &

by Jess Cohen | Fri., May. 4, 2018 1:19 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Mackenzie McKee, Mom, Angie

Instagram

Mackenzie McKee has shared some heartbreaking news with her fans.

Four months ago, the Teen Mom 3 star told her social media followers that her mom had been diagnosed with stage four brain cancer. In a touching post on Friday, Mackenzie revealed to her fans that her mom Angie Douthit's cancer has spread.

"O mom, you are so amazing. Idk how you are touching lives all around the world of people who have never met you but you are," her post began. "You have such a strong message to share and you are not scared to shout it to the roof tops. You don't deserve this, none of it. So happy, so healthy, and so faithful to God. Stage four cancer in your lungs, in your brain, and now in your bones. And not once have you questioned Gods love for you. You are truly praising him in the storms and yet again being the glue to my life."

Teen Mom 3 Star Mackenzie McKee's Mom Diagnosed With Brain Cancer

Mackenzie continued, "As many already know we did not get a good update yesterday and this dollar coaster is exhausting and expensive. One thing you wish people would do is to remain healthy and take care of your body and to #alwaysbekind . You helped me with my #bodybymac 3 month program and have always been my number one cheerleader through this all. So this weekend All purchased on my fitness at home workout programs will go towards the cost of all travel expenses and medication because your so good and telling people to stop complaining, get off their butts, and get active. So here is to donating and getting healthy at the same time."

Back in January, Mackenzie asked her followers for their prayers after learning that her mom had three masses on her brain.

"All prayer warriors. Please pray for my mom. What we thought was bronchitis turned out to be 3 masses on her brain, 1 large [one] in her lungs and multiple blood clots. We are in shock and devastated. She has brain surgery tomorrow. I'm sick. I'm so sick and want to wake up from this nightmare," she wrote at the time.

A GoFundMe page that was set up as a fundraiser for Angie raised over $3,000.

Stay pop cultured with E! News weekdays at 12PM, 7PM & 11PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ , Apple News , Top Stories
Latest News
Ariana Grande

Ariana Grande Channels The First Wives Club for First Live "Thank U, Next" Performance

Kelly Ripa

Kelly Ripa To Play Mark Consuelos' Mistress on Riverdale

Riverdale, The Midnight Club

How Riverdale Turned Its Teens Into Their Parents for "The Midnight Club"

Kendall Jenner

How Kendall Jenner’s Besties Pulled Off Her Epic 23rd Birthday Bash

Arrow

A Look Back at When TV Shows Promised Death

Mike Fisher, Before She Bleats

Mike Fisher Puts a Huge Twist on Carrie Underwood's "Before He Cheats"

ESC: Red Carpet Beauty, Emma Stone

30 Times Emma Stone Was Relatable AF

  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
© 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. File number 2057394. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.
Contact Us: Viewers.EUK@nbcuni.com

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.