Kendall Jenner Claps Back Over Rumors She Shaded Kacey Musgraves in Lingerie Photo

Kendall Jenner is setting the record straight.

The supermodel took to Instagram on Thursday to share a photo of her sitting on a rooftop in lingerie. However, social media followers were quick to notice that a billboard featuring Kacey Musgraves' face was blurred out in the background.

Kacey posted the same photo via Instagram Stories and shared a close-up of the blurred out billboard. In fact, People reported that the singer blurred out Kendall's face in one of her posts. Although, the magazine noted the post has since been deleted.

After a Twitter follower accused Kendall of blurring out Kacey's face, the reality star clapped back.

"yoooo, I was working all day and didn't edit this photo!" she replied on Twitter. "Kacey is literally my f--kin fav! Space cowboy, I Miss You, Keep it to yourself, FOLLOW YOUR ARROW!! bangers!! ask anyone of my homies i die for her!"