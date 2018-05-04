Kendall Jenner Claps Back Over Rumors She Shaded Kacey Musgraves in Lingerie Photo

  • By
    &

by Elyse Dupre | Fri., May. 4, 2018 11:06 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share

Kendall Jenner is setting the record straight.

The supermodel took to Instagram on Thursday to share a photo of her sitting on a rooftop in lingerie. However, social media followers were quick to notice that a billboard featuring Kacey Musgraves' face was blurred out in the background.

Kacey posted the same photo via Instagram Stories and shared a close-up of the blurred out billboard. In fact, People reported that the singer blurred out Kendall's face in one of her posts. Although, the magazine noted the post has since been deleted.

After a Twitter follower accused Kendall of blurring out Kacey's face, the reality star clapped back.

"yoooo, I was working all day and didn't edit this photo!" she replied on Twitter. "Kacey is literally my f--kin fav! Space cowboy, I Miss You, Keep it to yourself, FOLLOW YOUR ARROW!! bangers!! ask anyone of my homies i die for her!"

Kendall Jenner Gets Cheeky in a Thong Bikini at Coachella

Kendall clearly doesn't have time for silly social media rumors. Just yesterday, she had two back-to-back red carpet events. She attended both the Longchamp Fifth Avenue store opening and Tiffany & Co. Paper Flowers Celebration in New York. However, she wasn't the only celebrity to attend these events. Cara Delevingne and Paris Jackson were also at the store opening.

In addition, Elle Fanning, Naomi Campbell, Greta Gerwig, Ava Phillippe, Hailey Baldwin, Zendaya and Michelle Williams attended the Tiffany & Co. soiree. 

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Kendall Jenner , Top Stories , Apple News , Kardashian News
Latest News
Ariana Grande

Ariana Grande Channels The First Wives Club for First Live "Thank U, Next" Performance

Kelly Ripa

Kelly Ripa To Play Mark Consuelos' Mistress on Riverdale

Riverdale, The Midnight Club

How Riverdale Turned Its Teens Into Their Parents for "The Midnight Club"

Kendall Jenner

How Kendall Jenner’s Besties Pulled Off Her Epic 23rd Birthday Bash

Arrow

A Look Back at When TV Shows Promised Death

Mike Fisher, Before She Bleats

Mike Fisher Puts a Huge Twist on Carrie Underwood's "Before He Cheats"

ESC: Red Carpet Beauty, Emma Stone

30 Times Emma Stone Was Relatable AF

  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
© 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. File number 2057394. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.
Contact Us: Viewers.EUK@nbcuni.com

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.