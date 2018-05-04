Meghan Markle Won't Have a Maid of Honor at Royal Wedding

by Jess Cohen | Fri., May. 4, 2018 7:53 AM

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry

Samir Hussein/WireImage

Meghan Markle decided not to have a maid of honor for her wedding to Prince Harry.

With just 15 days left until the couple says "I do" at St. George's Chapel at Windsor Castle, Kensington Palace has now confirmed to E! News that the bride-to-be doesn't have a maid of honor.

"She has a very close-knit circle of friends and she didn't want to choose one over another," Kensington Palace tells us in a statement. 'All have been actively involved in helping her prepare for the day and will be there in the days beforehand. She's very happy to have their support."

Details about Meghan's bridesmaids have yet to be released, but one of her close friends who will be in attendance at the royal wedding on May 19 is Quantico star Priyanka Chopra.

How Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Are Honoring Princess Diana at Royal Wedding

Meghan Markle, Priyanka Chopra

Getty Images

Earlier this week, the actress confirmed on SiriusXM's The Jenny McCarthy Show that she will be at her pal's wedding.

"I've known Meghan for a few years now and I'm super happy for her, and I'm just really happy to be a part of her big day, ya know?" Priyanka said.

"I think she was born to be a global influencer and this has given her the opportunity to do that," Priyanka went on to share. "She's always been someone who's so just aware and interested in the world. I met her three or four years ago and that's what we bonded on—was how much we feel like we contribute to that as public people. I really feel like that's what she was born to do and I hope this gives her the opportunity do that. "

Priyanka Chopra Shares Her Hope for Meghan Markle's Future as a Royal

ESC: Prince Harry, Meghan Markle

Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images

On Friday, a statement from the Communications Secretary to Prince Harry was released, which shared details about the couple's upcoming wedding, including how they'll be honoring the late Princess Diana at the ceremony.

"All three siblings of Diana, Princess of Wales will be in attendance and Lady Jane Fellowes will give the reading," the statement reads. "Prince Harry and Ms. Markle both feel honoured that Lady Jane will be representing her family and helping to celebrate the memory of the late Princess on the wedding day."

The statement also revealed that both of Meghan's parents would play "important" roles in the wedding day. On the morning of the ceremony, Meghan's mom, Doria Ragland, will ride with her daughter to Windsor Castle.

During the ceremony, Meghan's dad, Thomas Markle, will walk his daughter down the aisle.

Are you excited for the royal wedding? Tell us your thoughts in the comments!

