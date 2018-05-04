Grey's Anatomy Season 15: Ellen Pompeo Reveals the Storyline She Wants to Tackle

by Chris Harnick | Fri., May. 4, 2018 6:47 AM
Like you, Ellen Pompeo has some hopes and dreams for Grey's Anatomy season 15. The ABC series will return for the 2018-2019 season, making it the longest-running drama in ABC's history.
"I'd like to get in to neurological diseases, and disease in general and talk about what's causing it," Pompeo told E! News about her season 15 hopes. "What we're ingesting, what we're inhaling, the chemicals that are in our food, water, air—what really is making people sick. I'd love to deal with that. I don't know if that's a popular thing on network television and sponsors may not like that, so I don't know that we'll do that. We can't be so political, right? We're half rom-com, half procedural, but I would like to tackle the issue of illness and the chemicals in our environment that are poisoning the planet and our people."
Pompeo is now a producer on the show, so there's a good chance we'll get at least some of that disease stuff as a story. As for more Scott Speedman as Dr. Nick Marsh in season 15, that remains a question mark. Pompeo said "he's welcome anytime, he knows that."
"Him and I had so much fun, so that door is open for him if ever he wants that, he knows that," Pompeo said while promoting her partnership with Young Living Essential Oils.
Executive producer Krista Vernoff will remain on the series as showrunner for the upcoming season. Now, Pompeo said, the cast and crew are in competition with each other.
"We're in a competition with ourselves, like: Can we keep the quality up? Can we keep the storytelling up? Can we keep this audience? So, it's kind of a fun competition we're in with ourselves," Pompeo said.
Grey's Anatomy airs Thursdays, 8 p.m. on ABC.
