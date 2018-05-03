Cheryl Burke and Matthew Lawrence Are Engaged

by Mike Vulpo | Thu., May. 3, 2018 8:55 PM

Talk about a birthday to remember!

As Cheryl Burke celebrated her special day, the Dancing With the Stars pro received a romantic proposal from her longtime boyfriend Matthew Lawrence.

"OMG! So far so good for 34!," she wrote on Instagram Thursday evening. "#amilliontimesyes #imengaged #herecomesthebride."

In the social media post, fans got to see a great shot of her stunning diamond ring. And yes, she's totally smiling from ear to ear.

Just last month, the couple attended a red carpet event where they couldn't help but display their love for one another. And yes, you could say it was a special date night for the typically low-key duo.

"Date night is like taking everything off, putting our PJs on and staying up till 4 in the morning and obsessing over Homeland," she joked to E! News' Sibley Scoles.

Those close to the couple sensed that an engagement could be in Cheryl's future. A romantic vacation to Sandals LaSource Grenada in the Caribbean didn't hurt things either. 

"Cheryl and Matthew are very serious. They are super happy," a source shared with E! News. "They tried to keep their relationship on the down low for several months and were taking it very slow, but now they are extremely serious."

Our insider added, "Cheryl thinks that 'second time's a charm' and she is more in love than ever and Matthew absolutely reciprocates the same feelings."

Back in February 2017, E! News was first to report that the Dance Moms star and Matthew were dating again after breaking up in 2008. They previously dated for close to a year after meeting on the set of Dancing With the Stars.

"They are both really lucky to have each other," a source shared. Another insider added, "They reconnected after being apart so long, perhaps it's like it was always meant to be."

Congratulations to the happy couple on their new relationship status. 

 

