Here's Where Things Stand With Kim Kardashian and Kanye West

Kim Kardashian isn't fazed by Kanye West's recent behavior.

It's no secret that the Grammy-winning rapper has been making headlines for his tweets, unfiltered interviews and new music.

In fact, some reports have circulated claiming all of his candid comments have had an impact on his marriage. Ultimately, things appear to remain a-okay between the duo known as Kimye.

"Kim and Kanye have a solid relationship, even with what's going on right now," a source shared with E! News.

Another insider added, "She loves and supports her husband. Even if they have differences in views and opinions, she knows his heart."