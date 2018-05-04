13 Reasons Why: Everything We Know About Season 2

by Lauren Piester | Fri., May. 4, 2018 7:00 AM

Before we know it, season two of 13 Reasons Why will be here!

Netflix just announced this week that the show will return on May 18, which is just a couple of weeks away. Somehow, this show has managed to keep a lot of secrets, because we don't actually know all that much about what to expect from season two, and what we have learned has only made us more confused. How is Katherine Langford still a part of it? What is the story about now that the tapes have all been heard? 

There are many questions still to be answered, but for now, we've compiled everything we do know about the second season into the gallery below. 

Photos

13 Reasons Why Season 2: Everything We Know So Far

While star Alisha Boe explained on E!'s The Rundown that she can't say anything for fear of getting fired, Kate Walsh was able to tell us a few things when she joined E! News in studio. Mostly, things are going to be "intense," but there's more hope than we're used to based on last season. 

Click through the gallery for more, and be sure to check out 13ReasonsWhy.Info, which is a Netflix-run site featuring discussions and resources for the themes discussed in the series.

13 Reasons Why returns to Netflix on Friday, May 18.

