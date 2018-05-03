Southern Charm's Thomas Ravenel Says Sexual Assault Allegations ''Unfairly'' Target Him

  • By
    &

by McKenna Aiello | Thu., May. 3, 2018 7:18 PM

Thomas Ravenel

Charles Sykes/Bravo

Southern Charm star Thomas Ravenel is denying one woman's claim that he sexually assaulted her in 2015. 

Ashley Perkins alleges to Fox News that her mother, Debbie Hollaway Perkins, met Ravenel via Tinder and went on a date with him on Dec. 25. According to her claims, the reality TV star held her down by holding her wrists, pulled his penis out and inserted his fingers in her private parts. Perkins, who says she did not witness the alleged incident, also detailed the claims on her website

Ravenel's attorney, Richard P. Terbrusch, tells E! News in a statement, "My client enjoys a certain degree of fame and unfortunately has become—unfairly—a target for an individual who has, in my opinion, dubious motivations."

Perkins claims her mother told her about the alleged incident immediately after it took place and took photos of her wrists. In June 2016, she says Gloria Allred (who had no comment when reached by Fox News) took on her mother's case and met for mediation with Ravenel's legal team. Perkins claims she was present for the mediation session. 

Perkins says Ravenel agreed to settle with her mother for $200,000. Additionally, Perkins claims her mother signed a non-disclosure agreement. She did not, however, and says she decided to publicly accuse Ravenel after seeing him on television. 

"I hope by coming forward that I will give strength and hope to other women who may feel that because they are in an inferior position with a man—such as a man with money or power—that they are not powerful," Perkins told People. "These men, such as Thomas Ravenel, are not invincible and they need to be stopped. This attitude of men dominating women must be stopped. The time is indeed up, not only for Thomas Ravenel but for women everywhere. I will fight for women's rights from this day on and I pray that I live long enough to see a change where this issue is concerned."

Ravenel shares two children with his ex, Southern Charm star Kathryn Dennis

E! News has reached out to Bravo for comment. 

(E! and Bravo are both part of the NBCUniversal family.)

