12 Wedding Gowns From TV and Film That Would Be Heavenly at the Met Gala

Focus Features
Before we swoon over Monday evening's high-anticipated event, we're taking a look back at Hollywood's greatest weddings from our favorite movies and films that we're have inspired celebrities and their stylists for this unique red carpet.
Check out the best dresses below!
PBS
Downton Abbey
This vintage, flapper-inspired gown would add a glamorous touch to the red carpet.
ABC
Grey's Anatomy
Chandra Wilson's wedding dress would be beautiful on the stairs of the Metropolitan Museum of Art.
ABC
Boy Meets World
This off-shoulder silhouette is a modern twist on a classic dress.
ullstein bild/ullstein bild via Getty Images
Funny Girl
Elaborate lace fabrics, floral crowns, veils—Barbra Streisand in Irene Scharaff is a preview of what's to come.
Fox Studios
Moulin Rouge
Nicole Kidman's Catherine Martin and Angus Strathie costume from the movie comes with a headdress made for the red carpet.
Paramount
Coming to America
It doesn't have to be white! Actress Shari Headley's Deborah Landis design is a twist on the tradition that worthy of the event.
Marcel Thomas/FilmMagic
Sex and the City
Maybe Sarah Jessica Parker, who will be in attendance this year, should channel Carrie Bradshaw's Vivienne Westwood sensation again for the red carpet.
Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer/Getty Images
Father of the Bride
Elizabeth Taylor's collared gown is a classic.
Murray Close/Lionsgate
Catching Fire
Could you imagine if someone actually lit their dress on fire? It would be amazing, but also dangerous. So we may want to leave this trick to Jennifer Lawrence.
Lucas Films
STAR WARS: EPISODE II ATTACK OF THE CLONES
This Trisha Biggar design may be over the top for simple wedding, but it's perfect for this year's Met Gala.
Focus Features
Fifty Shades Freed
Dakota Johnson's Monique Lhuillier dress is stunning in its classic silhouette and lace.
IFC Films
My Big Fat Greek Wedding
If there was ever a time so be over-the-top, it's the Met Gala and Nia Vardalos' Michael Clancy wedding dress would fit in perfectly.