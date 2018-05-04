EXCLUSIVE!

Ashlee Simpson and Evan Ross Talk Collaborating on New Music and Another Baby! Plus, Will Jessica Appear on Their E! Reality Show?

Fri., May. 4, 2018

It's not long before Ashlee Simpson-Ross and Evan Rossbring their super-cute, musical family to our TV screens and we're so here for it!

The couple spoke to E! News exclusively where they dished on everything from having another baby to their new music.

"One more," Ashlee laughed. "I definitely want to have another one, for sure. I love being a mom. I mean there's really nothing greater than my kids. So, for me, that's something I continue to want to do in life."

Evan praised his wife's talents and her mothering.

"I got lucky. The fact that I've got a wife who is such an amazing mother, but also so extremely talented. I think there's always a time for everything," Evan said. "She's ready now to show her entertainment side and all that kind of stuff. It's amazing to watch cause she's so talented."

Ashlee Simpson & Evan Ross on Raising Kids in the Spotlight

The kids are excited about their mom's return to music too. In fact, the couple has been making music together.

"And it's cute cause the kids get excited. I'll see Bronx playing my old music for Jagger and I'm like, 'Oh my God, that's so cute!' and then when we play our new music they're always there listening and it's so sweet," Ashlee gushed.

As far as their famous sisters making a cameo on the show, well, you'll just have to wait and see!

