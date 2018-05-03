Watch Ariana Grande's Spot-On Celebrity Impressions Fans Can't Get Over

We just love the way Ariana Grande impersonates our favorite celebrities.

Whether she's on YouTube, the stage or small screen, the "Side to Side" singer has wowed audiences not only for her voice but for her impressions of Hollywood's biggest stars.

This week was no different when Ariana appeared on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon where she broke records with her late-night takeover.

During an interview, the Grammy nominee decided to showcase her unbelievable skills with Jennifer Coolidge's Legally Blonde role.

"I'm always so impressed when someone can do a great impression of me but @arianagrande is so good on @fallontonight, I'm afraid she is going to introduce me to myself!" the actress shared on Instagram after watching the viral clip.

It got us thinking of all the other times Ariana has blown us away. Whether you're Shakira, Britney Spears or Céline Dion, chances are Ariana has her eyes on you!