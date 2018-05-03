Yes, Gwyneth Paltrow and Brad Falchuk Have a Prenup

Gwyneth Paltrow and Brad Falchuk are getting closer to saying "I do."

A source confirms to E! News that the Avengers actress and TV writer have a prenup in place ahead of their wedding.

"Yes, there is a prenup. It was very easy and they were both agreeable to the terms," the insider tells us. "This was just one of the steps in their wedding planning process. They have both been married before and felt this needed to happen."

The source continued, "They each have assets and children from previous marriages so it makes sense to have an agreement in place. There were no surprises and it was a quick process."