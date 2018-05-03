Rihanna Dropped 10 Truth Bombs in Her Vogue Beauty Video

Don't Follow the Herd: "It's very important to contour your face for your face, not the way you see on every Youtube tutorial, because everyone has a different shape," noted Riri. What works for them might not work for you.

Even Riri Can Put on the LBs: "I learned how to contour when I gained weight. Believe it or not, that's when it comes in real handy," she revealed. "Them fat days [when] cheeks looking like baby cheeks."

Her Concealer Hack for Smoother Application: "This," she said as she picked up the Match Stix Matte Skinstick, "I like to warm on my hands first."

She, Too, Messes Up Sometimes: "Everybody knows concealer is made for hiding bags, and dark circles, and hangovers, and bad decisions," said Riri.