EXCLUSIVE!

Yes, The Royals Stars Are "Very Excited" for Prince Harry & Meghan Markle's Wedding!

  • By
    &

by Brett Malec | Thu., May. 3, 2018 2:26 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share

It's hard to tell what we're more excited for: King Robert's upcoming wedding on The Royals or the real royal wedding between Prince Harry and Meghan Markle!

The Royals co-stars William Moseley and Alexandra Park sat down with E! News this week to promote the upcoming season finale of their hit E! show but talk quickly turned to the upcoming real-life royal wedding on May 19.

"I think we're very fortunate that the royal family in England and our royal family on TV sort of work together. You know, our show's on the air at the moment, there's about to be a royal wedding. So there's a lot of royal excitement in the air," Moseley told E News exclusively during the NBCUniversal press day in L.A. "I'm personally very excited to see the royal wedding. I love the traditional aspect and I think Meghan's a great asset to England and our royal family."

Photos

Celebs Who've Dated Royals

Park says she's crossed paths with the former Suits star at NBC press events in the past and remembers being "starstruck." "She's part of the NBC family so we see her around," Park added. "I don't think we can say that we know her."

Watch our interview with Will and Alex to hear behind-the-scenes scoop on working with Elizabeth Hurley's son Damian Hurley on The Royals!

Watch E!'s five-hour Live From the Royal Wedding coverage Saturday, 19 May starting at 10 a.m. and again later that day.

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Shows , The Royals , E! Shows , Royal Wedding , Alexandra Park , William Moseley , Prince Harry , Meghan Markle , Weddings , Top Stories , Exclusives , Apple News
Latest News
Idris Elba

Idris Elba Is People's Sexiest Man Alive 2018

Arrow, Season 7

Arrow Reveals a Major Character's Future Death

Alexis Ren, Alan Bersten

Here's What's Really Going On Between Dancing With the Stars' Alexis Ren and Alan Bersten

Matthew McConaughey

Matthew McConaughey Wanted to Be the Jack to Kate Winslet's Rose in Titanic

Rebel Wilson, Liam Hemsworth, Isn't It Romantic Filming

Rebel Wilson Apologizes After Claiming to Be the First "Plus-Size" Rom-Com Star

Exclusive: America Ferrera Gets Real About Life as a New Mom

Leah Remini Apologizes to Jada Pinkett Smith Over Scientology

  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
© 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. File number 2057394. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.
Contact Us: Viewers.EUK@nbcuni.com

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.