Anna Kournikova Shares Throwback Pregnancy Photo: "37 Weeks"

In honor of #ThrowbackThursday, Anna Kournikova is sharing a photo from her pregnancy.

The super private star and her longtime love Enrique Iglesias welcomed twins Nicholas and Lucy back in Dec. 2017. The couple kept Anna's pregnancy so private, most of the world didn't even know she was expecting!

Now that the news has been out for a while, it seems like the duo is becoming more comfortable sharing details about their journey to parenthood.

"#tbt #37weeks," captioned a photo of herself striking a pose with her baby bump. That means Anna was almost nine months pregnant at the time this picture was taken.