G-Eazy Arrested for Assault in Sweden

  • By
    &

by Jess Cohen | Thu., May. 3, 2018 11:03 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
G-Eazy

Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images for dcp

G-Eazy has been arrested in Sweden.

Video footage obtained by TMZ shows the "Him & I" rapper getting loaded into a police car in Stockholm, hours after performing in the city with his girlfriend, Halsey, on Wednesday night.

TMZ reports that G-Eazy was partying in a club and "acting belligerent" when security approached the rapper to get him to calm down. That's when G-Eazy allegedly "started throwing punches, striking one guard in the face," according to the site, which adds that when police then detained G-Eazy, they allegedly found cocaine in his pocket.

On Thursday morning, Swedish police confirmed to The Blast that an American citizen was arrested in the early hours of May 3 "on a charge of assault."

Halsey Can't Believe G-Eazy Used His Magazine Cover to Get Through Airport Security

G-Eazy

@Joelighe

"Police say it appears the assault involved an official or employee at the club," the site states.

G-Eazy is reportedly still in custody.

According to videos on social media, G-Eazy was at club Solidaritet in Stockholm with Halsey and Sean Kingston before the arrest.

Before going to Solidaritet, there was an after-party at Nosh and Chow following G-Eazy's show.

"When he was at Nosh and Chow everybody had a good time and there was no problems whatsoever," a source tells E! News. "Nosh and Chow was the low-key after-party for them and their friends. It was hosted by Roshi Hoss and Joel Ighe. They were having a good time, dancing and being positive and friendly. It was them, Sean Kingston and their friends and crew." 

G-Eazy is next scheduled to perform in Copenhagen on Sunday, May 6.

E! News has reached out to G-Eazy's rep for comment.

Stay pop cultured with E! News weekdays at 12PM, 7PM & 11PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ G-Eazy , Legal , Apple News , Top Stories
Latest News
Arrow, Season 7

Arrow Reveals a Major Character's Future Death

Alexis Ren, Alan Bersten

Here's What's Really Going On Between Dancing With the Stars' Alexis Ren and Alan Bersten

Matthew McConaughey

Matthew McConaughey Wanted to Be the Jack to Kate Winslet's Rose in Titanic

Rebel Wilson, Liam Hemsworth, Isn't It Romantic Filming

Rebel Wilson Apologizes After Claiming to Be the First "Plus-Size" Rom-Com Star

Exclusive: America Ferrera Gets Real About Life as a New Mom

Leah Remini Apologizes to Jada Pinkett Smith Over Scientology

Angela Simmons' Ex-Fiance Sutton Tennyson Murdered

  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
© 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. File number 2057394. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.
Contact Us: Viewers.EUK@nbcuni.com

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.