Listen to Enrique Iglesias' New Song "Move to Miami" Ft. Pitbull

by Diana Marti | Thu., May. 3, 2018 12:20 PM PDT
Enrique Iglesias and Pitbull have many of us thinking if we should "Move to Miami" after listening to their latest collaboration.
The father of twins and Mr. Worldwide have joined forces again for a song that sounds like it could be one of the songs of the summer.
"I've never been more excited for a song. Pitbull and I hope that you have as much fun listening to it as we did making it. We know that none of this is possible without the most incredible, passionate, dedicated fans in the world and I can't thank you enough for everything you've done for us," the Iglesias writes.
"I've been watching all your posts on social media and love all the things you've done with the single cover and clips we've put out so far. I can't wait to see all the dance videos, cover songs, acoustic versions and ways that you'll make the song your own. I'm watching every day loving and appreciating everything you share."
The infectious new track is Iglesias' first official English-language single since his 2014's "Bailando" ft. Sean Paul.
Iglesias is currently on the road for his world tour Enrique Iglesias LIVE!.
Check out the tour dates below:
May 7 - Prague, Czech Republic
May 8 - Prague, Czech Republic (SOLD OUT)
May 12 - Ljubljana, Slovenia (SOLD OUT)
So we have to ask, does this song make you want to move to Miami?
Sound off in the comments below!
