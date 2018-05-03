90210 Star Shenae Grimes Is Pregnant and Expecting a Baby Girl

The 90210 family is about to get a little bigger.

Shenae Grimes-Beech and her husband Josh Beech are expecting a baby girl. 

"I can't believe our world is about to get a whole lot bigger and brighter, and can't wait to embark on this wild ride with my partner in crime," the 28-year-old actress told People in an interview published Thursday. 

The Annie Wilson character is confident her hubby will make a great father. 

"I feel like being a father was something Josh was put on this planet to do, and I'm thrilled that we're welcoming a daughter because I know how special the bond between my mum and I has always been," the Degrassi star said. "She is such an incredible mama to me and I'm so excited to share everything she's instilled in me and taught me with our baby girl!"

Shenae Grimes and Husband Josh Beech Share This Sock Obsession

It looks like her spouse is over the moon, too.

"Nope, Shenae didn't just beat me at a pizza eating competition," he wrote on Instagram next to a photo of him holding his wife's baby bump. "Can't wait to meet our baby girl. Love ya @shenaegrimesbeech, you're a f--king babe and I love you already my baby girl Beech."

Shenae also shared the pregnancy news on social media.

"Well it's official... I'm definitely a grown-up!" the actress wrote in part of her post. "@joshbeech and I are so excited to welcome this badass baby girl into our world and I am so thrilled to be able to finally share this crazy journey with you guys!"

Shenae and Josh tied the knot in May 2013. She wore a black Vera Wang gown on her big day. Now, about five years later, the two are preparing to welcome a child.

Congratulations to the happy couple!

