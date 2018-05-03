Charlie Rose Faces New Sexual Harassment Allegations From 27 Women

Among the 27 accusers, 14 said Rose harassed them during his tenure at CBS News, where he worked on CBS This Morning since its inception in 2012, as well as 60 Minutes.

One of these accusers was Sophie Gayter. Now 27, Gayter claimed she worked with Rose on 60 Minutes back in 2013 and that he groped her buttocks as they walked down a hallway to a recording studio.

"People said what they wanted to you, people did what they wanted to you," she told the newspaper.

CBS News released a statement in response to the article. It also claimed it had no human resources complaints about Rose.

"Since we terminated Charlie Rose, we've worked to strengthen existing systems to ensure a safe environment where everyone can do their best work," the news organization stated. "Some of the actions we have taken have been reported publicly, some have not. We offer employees discretion and fairness, and we take swift action when we learn of unacceptable behavior."

"That said, we cannot corroborate or confirm many of the situations described," CBS News added. "We continue to look for ways to improve our workplace and this period of reflection and action has been important to all of us. We are not done with this process."

Jeff Fager, a former chairman at the network who hired Rose for multiple positions, also claimed he had no knowledge of any allegations against Rose until November, when The Post first published eight accusations about Rose, which included making lewd phone calls, walking around naked and groping women's breasts, buttocks or genital areas.

Rose issued an apology at the time.

"It is essential that these women know I hear them and that I deeply apologize for my inappropriate behavior," he said at the time. "I am greatly embarrassed. I have behaved insensitively at times, and I accept responsibility for that, though I do not believe that all of these allegations are accurate. I always felt that I was pursuing shared feelings, even though I now realize I was mistaken."

In addition, CBS News president David Rhodes said he "was not aware of harassment by Charlie Rose at CBS."