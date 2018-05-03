Charlie Rose Faces New Sexual Harassment Allegations From 27 Women

The final cited example of someone reporting Rose to a CBS News manager allegedly took place in 2017. Brooks Harris, now 27, said Rose claimed he had heard about her from CBS This Morning executive producer Ryan Kadro and said the journalist would take her to lunch at expensive restaurants. There, she claimed, he would talk about job opportunities at his PBS program and 60 Minutes. He even reportedly sent her to 60 Minutes to meet with then-senior broadcasting manager Alison Pepper, who reportedly told her she was unsure if there was budget for a new hire.

It was around this time that Chelsea Wei, Kadro's then-executive assistant, expressed concern over Rose's and Harris' lunch outings. So, she allegedly confided in her boyfriend, who allegedly told her to go to management.

Wei claimed she told Kadro about her concern about the lunches that April, warning him "I'm telling you in case you have a lawsuit on your hands."

However, she said he didn't seem alarmed.

In an email to The Post, Kadro admitted Wei spoke to him about Rose; however, he stated she didn't talk to him about any misconduct.

"Ms. Wei did not tell me about inappropriate behavior by Charlie Rose towards Ms. Harris at any time. . . . Regarding your question about a ‘lawsuit' — I don't believe she used that word," he told the newspaper.

Rose reportedly offered Harris a job at his PBS show days later.

"It is the best job in the world," he wrote her in an April 11, 2017 email reviewed by The Post. "I want you to be at the center of my professional world as I navigate between CHARLIE ROSE, CTM, AND SIXTY MINUTES."

Harris claimed Kadro encouraged her to take the position; although, he denied doing so in an email.

Once Harris started working with Rose, his behavior allegedly made her more uncomfortable. She even claimed Rose suggested she have sex with another female assistant named Sydney McNeal, who confirmed the account to The Post.

McNeal said working for Rose was "toxic" and that it "made me question my intelligence, dignity and worth as a human being almost every day."

According to the newspaper, the two assistants once ran an errand to Rose's home in Bellport, NY. Harris said Rose allegedly joked he didn't want to hear reports of "two young women swimming naked together" in his pool.

Then in July of that year, Rose allegedly asked Harris to leave alone with him after a staff gathering. She claimed he took her out for drinks and then demanded she join him in his apartment. She told The Post they were both drunk and that he insisted they watch 60 Minutes interviews at his desk together. She claimed she left.