Rihanna Says She's Not Friends With Drake: "It Is What It Is"

Rihanna is similarly hesitant to discuss her current boyfriend, Saudi businessman Hassan Jameel. Admittedly, a lot has changed for Rihanna in the last year—and now she's focused on becoming a mother. "OK, so now that I'm 30, are there things I'm supposed to do? Should I be worried?" the "Work" singer wonders. "Should I be freezing my eggs? What do you do at 30?!" Whenever she does become a parent, "I'm not gonna be able to take my eyes off my kid," she predicts. "I know that already about myself. They're going to have to force me to hire a nanny."

In the near future, Rihanna is ready to get back to work, work, work, work, work, work.