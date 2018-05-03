15 Times Rihanna Looked Met Gala-Extra

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images
Rihanna has never been afraid to push the boundaries of fashion.
What some would regard as over-the-top, the Fenty designer can wear and make you seriously consider whether or not you can pull it off. Extremely oversized denim, a crystal-laced and completely sheer gown, motocross-inspired tracksuits—her looks take trends to an extreme that while you may not copy exactly, their awe-inducing nature will inspire you to be more daring.
Watching the Met Gala red carpet has a similar effect.
This year, the "Wild Thoughts" singer joins Anna Wintour, Amal Clooneyand Donatella Versace as the hosts of the annual Costume Institute Gala, themed Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic. She fits the role, as celebrities are asked to wear their best Rihanna-esque attire, which pushes the red carpet expectation from looking beautiful to quite literally dressing spectacularly.
As the Fenty designer, Fenty Beauty creator, winner of CFDA's Style Icon Award, Diamond Ball host and an award-winning singer, the star has had many opportunities to establish her reigning style on the red carpet. Each time she's taken advantage of the flashing cameras, presenting an ensemble that steps outside of the box and stands out, even among the best dressed in the world—Hollywood's stars. Her consistency is the key to her success.
In honor of her hosting title and boundary-breaking fashion sense, we've rounded up all of the times Rihanna shined bright. Check out her Met Gala-level looks below!
For the Frill of It
Rihanna dresses herself like royalty and this soft pink gown is fit for a trendsetting princess.
More Is More
The "Werk" singer wear a red, parachute-sized gown with lipstick and a clutch of the same hue. Against the blue carpet, it's the perfect pop.
There's Layers to This
The star proves, once again, that bigger is better on the red carpet.
Lavender Fields
Appearing in a mini version, Rihanna has a thing for voluminous skirts.
Orange Is the New Black
This look's play on texture and form will make you take a second glance.
Bright Lights
Wearing all white, the designer takes shade behind small retro sunglasses on the Cannes Film Festival red carpet.
Crystal Gaze
The naked dress trend reached its pinnacle the night Rihanna won the CFDA Style Icon Award.
And the Winner Is...
The "Loyalty" singer's decision to belt this larger-then-life gown deserves an award.
Fringe for All
The layers of fringe detailing and curve-hugging silhouette makes this gown on trend and flattering.
Toast to the Host
At her annual Diamond Ball, the singer takes inspiration from bridal wear, but takes it up a notch by draping the fabric over her arms.
A Night Out
In a bustier and sheer robe, BadGalRiri adds lingerie to her red carpet wardrobe.
Clusters of Crystals
The singer flaunts her figure, covering her bust with purple crystals.
Bad Gal
The star keeps her hair wrapped and stuns with a strapless bra and a leg-revealing skirt.
Butterfly Beauty
The "Werk" singer brings attention to her red hair with a three-toned gown with a graphic print.
Angels in the Clouds
Between the cloud-textured details and sheer paneling, this gown is heavenly.