Ryan Reynolds Opens Up About His Struggle With Anxiety

  • By
    &

by Zach Johnson | Thu., May. 3, 2018 7:48 AM PDT

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Ryan Reynolds

Han Myung-Gu/WireImage

Ryan Reynolds is as confident as they come in Deadpool 2—but off-screen, he's a bundle of nerves. "I have anxiety. I've always had anxiety," the actor reveals in The New York Times. "Both in the lighthearted 'I'm anxious about this' kind of thing, and I've been to the depths of the darker end of the spectrum, which is not fun." The actor, who once told GQ he "had a little bit of a nervous breakdown" after the first Deadpool was released in 2016, adds that he's able to overcome his anxiety at work by channeling his character. "When the curtain opens, I turn on this knucklehead," he says, "and he kind of takes over and goes away again once I walk off set."

Like the mercenary he plays on-screen, Reynolds has a famously quick wit. "That's that great self-defense mechanism," he admits. "I figure if you're going to jump off a cliff, you might as well fly." But whenever he meets fans in real life, for example, Reynolds says they are often highly disappointed to find "this incredibly boring version of a guy who looked like their hero."

Naturally, the pressure for Deadpool 2 to do better than the first film weighs on him. "When there's built-in expectation," the actor explains, "your brain always processes that as danger."

Photos

Ryan Reynolds Hates Shirts!

In his youth, he says, his dad was "the stress dispensary in our house." To keep the peace, "I became this young skin-covered micro manager. When you stress out kids, there's a weird paradox that happens because they're suddenly taking on things that aren't theirs to take on."

Reynolds' anxiety followed him into his 20s, where he got into a "real unhinged phase."

"I was partying and just trying to make myself vanish in some way," he says. Reynolds explains that he would wake up in the middle of the night, paralyzed by anxiety. He self-medicated, but after a few friends died of overdoses, he eased up on the partying. As the years went on, he began working more steadily in Hollywood and was cast as the leading man in a few films. But for all his successes, there were even bigger failures...like 2011's Green Lantern, the critically reviled flop in which he met his future wife, Blake Lively. "I feel like a dink saying the word 'hit,'" he admits. "But some of the biggest hits I've had are not critically received. That's just a bonus when that happens." Reynolds says that movie, in particular, is "the hair shirt I'll wear."

The experience humbled Reynolds, which was ultimately a blessing. "Offstage, he's not bigger than life. He's not like the Rock. When the Rock walks in the room, I'm sure it's like, 'Oh, my God, the Rock.' But that's not Ryan," actress Leslie Uggams explains. "He's not Mr. Hollywood."

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Ryan Reynolds , Celebrities , Top Stories , Apple News
Latest News
Christina Aguilera, Billboard

Christina Aguilera Is Done With The Voice Forever

Helena Bonham Carter, Vanessa Kirby, The Crown

The Crown Season 3 Cast Officially Adds Helena Bonham Carter, Jason Watkins

Rihanna, Vogue

Rihanna Says She's Not Friends With Drake: "It Is What It Is"

ESC: Rihanna

15 Times Rihanna Looked Met Gala-Extra

Jimmy Fallon

Jimmy Fallon Does His Best Cardi B Impression to Speak to Robert Irwin's Kookaburra

Bethenny Frankel

The Latest on Where Bethenny Frankel Stands With Jill Zarin and Carole Radziwill From Real Housewives of New York City

Lea Michele, Watch What Happens Live

Lea Michele Dishes on Her Engagement...and Those Illiteracy Rumors

  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.