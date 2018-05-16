Relive Thomas Rhett's Cutest Dad Moments On and Off Stage

by Mike Vulpo | Wed., May. 16, 2018 4:00 AM
Ain't it funny how life changes—for the better!
In the past 12 months alone, Thomas Rhett has experienced more than a few "unforgettable" memories after becoming a dad to Ada James Akins and Willa Gray Akins.
Fortunately for country music fans, the man behind huge hits including "Marry Me," "Die a Happy Man" and "Craving You" has documented some of his father-daughter moments on social media.
"Love when the fam comes out," Thomas Rhett recently wrote on Instagram when his wife Lauren Akins brought out their two children to the stage for a surprise appearance.
This Sunday, Thomas Rhett could make one cool dad once again when the 2018 Billboard Music Awards air live on NBC. The artist is nominated for Top Country Artist, Top Country Male Artist and Top Country Album for Life Changes.
To celebrate his nominations, we here at E! News decided to compile just some of the adorable dad moments Thomas Rhett has experienced in our gallery below.
"Some late night/early bday kisses from me and daddy last night. You're welcome," gushed the country singer's proud wife to her Insta followers.
"The perfect Chicago day," the Georgia-native wrote on Instagram during a trip to the Windy City in July.
"Disney World with my girl," the country star shared on Instagram during a family getaway in June.
"New normal," wrote the daddy-of-two on Instagram as he carried a bag of baby supplies in one hand and Ada James in the other.
"Brought our girls back to good ole rocky top today (and Willa Gray found her new favorite bows)," wrote the singer's glowing wife on Instagram during a trip to Knoxville, Tenn.
"Throwback to family vacation! Thanks to @chubbies for the amazing matching swim suits," the "Life Changes" singer shared on Instagram.
"Our happy (& tired, but mostly happy) little family," Lauren Akins wrote on Instagram. "(puppies not pictured but they're happy too)"
"I can't believe Willa Gray turns 2 this week!! Time goes by so fast," the proud parents shared on Instagram. "This was a unicorn themed party and I can see Willa wanting a horse in the near future."
Something tells us these kids got some pretty sweet presents for their first Easter.
The temperatures may be cold, but our hearts are warm after seeing this sweet family getaway memory.
"Willa is just way too cute in her bumble bee outfit @laur_akins," the proud dad shared on Halloween night. We couldn't agree more!
"How we feel about Willa Gray's first official day of school," Lauren Akins shared on Instagram while documenting the adorable father-daughter moment.
"Thank you for the gifts from Japan @sophieholiday @julianbulian," Thomas Rhett wrote to his followers while showcasing matching outfits.
"Getting the hang of it I think," the "Life Changes" singer shared with his followers in the first months of fatherhood.
"Bee keeper & his little bees (plus a clown)," Lauren Akins shared on Instagram when celebrating the spooky holiday. "Happy Halloween!"
And whether or not he picks up a trophy Sunday night at the star-studded award show, we'd say Thomas Rhett is already a big winner.
The 2018 Billboard Music Awards air Sunday night at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT only on NBC.
Don't miss E!'s Live From the Red Carpet: The 2018 Billboard Music Awards special Sunday, 20 May, at 11 p.m.
