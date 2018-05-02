Ariana Grande and Jimmy Fallon Break Records During Tonight Show Takeover

  • By
    &

by Mike Vulpo | Wed., May. 2, 2018 5:50 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share

People were really into Ariana Grande's TV takeover.

Just hours after the "Side to Side" singer appeared on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, E! News has learned the episode became late-night's most social episode of the year.

Her appearance on Tuesday night's show earned more than three million total interactions.

As for what got fans and viewers talking throughout the evening, let's just say there were plenty of good moments to choose from.

During the episode, Ariana and Jimmy Fallon came together to surprise deserving fans who simply thought they were covering one of the 24-year-old singer's biggest hits.

Photos

Ariana Grande's Best Looks

Later on in the show, the pair would star in a sketch called "NBD" and compete in "Musical Genre Challenge." In addition, Ariana announced that her upcoming album titled Sweetener will be released soon.

"Thanks to my bff @jimmyfallon for letting me co-host the show tonight and perform 'No Tears' for the first time on tv," she wrote on Twitter. "You're my favorite always and forever !"

Jimmy later wrote, "We love when you visit. More fun coming soon..."

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon airs weeknights at 11:35 p.m. on NBC.

(E! and NBC are part of the NBCUniversal family)

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Ariana Grande , Jimmy Fallon , TV , Top Stories , Apple News
Latest News
The Walking Dead, Andrew Lincoln

Andrew Lincoln to Return as Rick Grimes in Multiple Walking Dead Movies

The Walking Dead, Andrew Lincoln

How Andrew Lincoln Left The Walking Dead—What Happened to Rick Grimes

Astrid Loch, Kevin Wendt

Bachelor in Paradise's Kevin Wendt and Astrid Loch Just Took a Big Step in Their Relationship

The Walking Dead Season 8, Andrew Lincoln

How The Walking Dead's Andrew Lincoln Became the Star of TV's Biggest Show—and Why He's Giving It All Up

ESC: Bethenny Frankel

B Strong Indeed: Looking Back at Bethenny Frankel’s Most Challenging Year Ever

House of Cards

Diane Lane Had to Change Her Retirement Plans for House of Cards

Diane Lane & Greg Kinnear Share "House of Cards" Secrets

  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
© 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. File number 2057394. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.
Contact Us: Viewers.EUK@nbcuni.com

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.