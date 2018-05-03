BREAKING!

MTV Movie & TV Awards 2018: Complete List of Nominations

by McKenna Aiello | Thu., May. 3, 2018 9:00 AM

ESC: Black Panther Beauty

The 2018 MTV Movie & TV Awards just let out a resounding, "Wakanda forever!"

Nominations for the annual award ceremony were revealed Thursday, and Marvel blockbuster Black Panther comes out on top with seven nods. Netflix's Stranger Things follows close behind with six nominations. 

This year's host, Tiffany Haddish, is nominated twice in the Best Comedic Performance and Scene Stealer categories for her performance in Girls' Trip. And like last year's show, the star-studded even will feature non-gendered categories. 

Check out the complete list of nominees below:

Stranger Things Season 2

Netflix

Best Movie (Presented by Toyota)

Avengers: Infinity War

Black Panther

Girls' Trip

IT

Wonder Woman

Best Show

13 Reasons Why

Game of Thrones

grown-ish

Riverdale

Stranger Things

Best Performance in a Movie

Chadwick Boseman, Black Panther

Timothée Chalamet, Call Me by Your Name

Ansel Elgort, Baby Driver

Daisy Ridley, Star Wars: The Last Jedi

Saoirse Ronan, Lady Bird

Best Performance in a Show

Millie Bobby Brown, Stranger Things

Darren Criss, The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story

Katherine Langford, 13 Reasons Why

Issa Rae, Insecure

Maise Williams, Game of Thrones

K.J. Apa, Camila Mendes, Riverdale

The CW

Best Hero

Chadwick Boseman (T'Challa/Black Panther), Black Panther

Emilia Clarke (Daenerys Targaryen), Game of Thrones

Gal Gadot (Diana Prince/Wonder Woman), Wonder Woman

Grant Gustin (Barry Allen/The Flash), The Flash

Daisy Ridley (Rey), Star Wars: The Last Jedi

Best Villain

Josh Brolin (Thanos), Avengers: Infinity War

Adam Driver (Kylo Ren), Star Wars: The Last Jedi

Michael B. Jordan (N'Jadaka/Erik Killmonger), Black Panther

Aubrey Plaza (Lenny Busker), Legion

Bill Skarsgard (Pennywise), IT

Best Kiss

Gina Rodriguez & Justin Baldoni, Jane the Virgin

Nick Robinson & Keiynan Lonsdale, Love, Simon

Olivia Cooke & Tye Sheridan, Ready Player One

KJ Apa & Camila Mendes, Riverdale

Finn Wolfhard & Millie Bobby Brown, Stranger Things

Most Frightened Performance

Talitha Bateman, Annabelle: Creation

Emily Blunt, A Quiet Place

Sophia Lillis, IT

Cristin Milioti, Black Mirror

Noah Schnapp, Stranger Things

Amy Schumer, I Feel Pretty

Mark Schafer/STX Financing, LLC

Best On-Screen Team

Black Panther, Chadwick Boseman, Lupita Nyong'o, Danai Gurira, Letitia Wright

IT, Finn Wolfhard , Sophia Lillis, Jaeden Lieberher, Jack Dylan Grazer, Wyatt Oleff, Jeremy Ray Taylor, Chosen Jacobs

Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle, Dwayne Johnson, Kevin Hart, Jack Black, Karen Gillan, Nick Jonas

Ready Player One, Tye Sheridan, Olivia Cooke, Philip Zhao, Win Morisaki, Lena Waithe

Stranger Things, Gaten Matarazzo, Finn Wolfhard, Caleb McLaughlin, Noah Schnapp, Sadie Sink

Best Comedic Performance

Jack Black, Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle

Tiffany Haddish, Girls' Trip

Dan Levy, Schitt's Creek

Kate McKinnon, Saturday Night Live

Amy Schumer, I Feel Pretty

Scene Stealer

Tiffany Haddish, Girls' Trip

Dacre Montgomery, Stranger Things

Madelaine Petsch, Riverdale

Taika Waititi, Thor: Ragnarok

Letitia Wright: Black Panther 

Best Fight

Atomic Blonde, Charlize Theron vs. Daniel Hargrave, Greg Rementer

Avengers: Infinity War, Scarlett Johansson, Danai Gurira, Elizabeth Olsen vs. Carrie Coon

Black Panther, Chadwick Boseman vs. Winston Duke

Thor: Ragnarok, Mark Ruffalo vs. Chris Hemsworth

Wonder Woman, Gal Gadot vs. German Soldiers

Best Music Documentary

Can't Stop, Won't Stop: A Bad Boy Story

Demi Lovato: Simply Complicated

Gaga: Five Foot Two

Jay-Z's "Footnootes for 4:44"

The Defiant Ones

Best Reality Series/Franchise

Keeping Up With the Kardashians

Love & Hip Hop

The Real Housewives

RuPaul's Drag Race

Vanderpump Rules

The MTV Movie & TV Awards will air Monday, June 18 at 9:00 p.m. ET/PT from the Barker Hangar in Los Angeles.

