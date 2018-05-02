T.I. Sounds off on Complex Relationship With Kanye West: ''He Kind of Needs a Translator''

  • By
    &

by Meg Swertlow | Wed., May. 2, 2018 3:07 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share

Kanye West fired some major shots in recent days and is now under fire himself for his controversial pro-Trump tweets, yesterday's TMZ Live appearance and basically everything he's said in any way the past few weeks.

The tweet-happy rapper has definitely made more than a few foes for his statements—he's even gotten a "crip alert" after rapper Daz Dillinger encouraged members of the gang the Crips to "f--k Kanye up" in a video message, but there's one guy who's sticking by his side: T.I., who recently worked with him on the new collab "'Ye vs. the People."

The rapper chatted with Charlamagne Tha God, Angela Yee and DJ Envy on The Breakfast Club earlier today and talked about recording the track and his four-hour conversation with the "Black Skinhead" rapper. He told the hosts that it had been six or seven years since the two had sat down for a chat, but that's just what they did—talked it out.

Tip asked what was going on the with recent incendiary remarks and Kanye replied, "I just felt free to think whatever it is my mind leads me to think without some monolithic view of what society what's me to think."

T.I. also told the radio hosts that during the convo confronted the father of three about why he was wearing the Make America Great Again hat.

"Man, my subconscious spoke to my conscious spoke and told me to wear it," he said Kanye responded.

And there you have it!

Photos

Kanye West's Most Outrageous Quotes

Kanye West, T.I.

Johnny Nunez/WireImage

Meanwhile, yesterday, the Atlanta rapper also sat down for a lengthy interview with Hot 97's Ebro in the Morning show and admitted while he doesn't agree with many of 'Ye's views, they're still on good terms.

In the interview, T.I. explained what he meant when he wrote on social media last week that he wasn't going to "give up on Kanye."

"I'm not [giving up], man," Tip restated. "We, as the black delegation, we can't afford to lose Kanye West. What you talking about, man? That's a catastrophic loss we're talking about! What are we going to get for that? Elton John? Hell nah. I'm not going for that. I've invested too much time."

The "Whatever You Like" rapper also said that while he believes Kanye's comments are more harmful than helpful, he does think that the performer has good intentions behind his message.

"I think he's a phenomenal talent of our generation that deserves to be heard and considered, no matter how preposterous it may be," explained Tip. "I disagree with it emphatically, but I can't take away from—first of all, we gotta realize this is Kanye West we're talking about. It ain't even maybe 1% of the people on Earth that speak the language of Kanye West."

T.I. continued, "The problem is the stuff that come in his head, when it actually come out his mouth and make its way to the air is totally different than it was in here. He kind of need a translator."

Tip also said that his conversation with 'Ye was an eye-opening experience and that he truly believed the hitmaker came in and continued to have an open mind throughout the hours-long talk. 

"I could see the real time epiphanies as I kind of asked questions that he had not given any consideration prior to," he confesses.

What do you think of T.I.'s take on Yeezy? Sound off in the comments!

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Top Stories , Apple News , Kanye West
Latest News
Ariana Grande, Camila Cabello

Ariana Grande and Camila Cabello Bonded Over High Ponytails and It's Everything

The Walking Dead, Andrew Lincoln

Andrew Lincoln to Return as Rick Grimes in Multiple Walking Dead Movies

The Walking Dead, Andrew Lincoln

How Andrew Lincoln Left The Walking Dead—What Happened to Rick Grimes

Khloe Kardashian, KUWTK 1512

Khloe Kardashian Reacts to Tristan Thompson's Cheating Scandal Days Before Giving Birth on KUWTK

Constance Wu, 2018 Hollywood Film Awards

Nicole Kidman, Constance Wu and More Stars Shine on the 2018 Hollywood Film Awards Red Carpet

Constance Wu, 2018 Hollywood Film Awards

2018 Hollywood Film Awards: The Complete List of Winners

Jason Aldean, Brittany Aldean, Instagram

Jason Aldean and Wife Brittany Kerr Reveal Their Daughter's Name at Baby Shower

  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
© 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. File number 2057394. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.
Contact Us: Viewers.EUK@nbcuni.com

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.