T.I. Sounds off on Complex Relationship With Kanye West: ''He Kind of Needs a Translator''

Kanye West fired some major shots in recent days and is now under fire himself for his controversial pro-Trump tweets, yesterday's TMZ Live appearance and basically everything he's said in any way the past few weeks.

The tweet-happy rapper has definitely made more than a few foes for his statements—he's even gotten a "crip alert" after rapper Daz Dillinger encouraged members of the gang the Crips to "f--k Kanye up" in a video message, but there's one guy who's sticking by his side: T.I., who recently worked with him on the new collab "'Ye vs. the People."

The rapper chatted with Charlamagne Tha God, Angela Yee and DJ Envy on The Breakfast Club earlier today and talked about recording the track and his four-hour conversation with the "Black Skinhead" rapper. He told the hosts that it had been six or seven years since the two had sat down for a chat, but that's just what they did—talked it out.

Tip asked what was going on the with recent incendiary remarks and Kanye replied, "I just felt free to think whatever it is my mind leads me to think without some monolithic view of what society what's me to think."

T.I. also told the radio hosts that during the convo confronted the father of three about why he was wearing the Make America Great Again hat.

"Man, my subconscious spoke to my conscious spoke and told me to wear it," he said Kanye responded.

