EXCLUSIVE!

Botched's Terry Dubrow and Paul Nassif Tease "Unfortunate Waxing, Shaving Scene" Between Them on Upcoming Season!

  • By
    &

by Brett Malec | Thu., May. 3, 2018 5:00 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share

Dr. Paul Nassif and Dr. Terry Dubrow are helping out a fellow Real Housewives star!

On the upcoming season of Botched, the docs will perform corrective surgery on Kim D, who has appeared on multiple seasons of The Real Housewives of New Jersey.

"We have a little kinship with Kim because Kim was a part of The Real Housewives franchise. Paul was one of The Real Housewives on Beverly Hills Housewives," Terry, who is married to former The Real Housewives of Orange County star Heather Dubrow, told E! News exclusively during a recent sit-down.

Photos

Paul Nassif & Terry Dubrow's Bromance

"I remember the scene where you jumped in the pool with all that back hair," Terry teased his BFF. "When is that OK to take the shirt off with all that back hair and jump in the pool?"

Botched fans know this certainly isn't the first time Terry has teased Paul about his body hair. But he says this season he may take things to a new level.

"There may be an unfortunate waxing/shaving scene between us this season," Terry teased. "Do not be eating while watching this scene." LOL!

Find all of your favorite episodes of Botched on E! in the UK

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Shows , Botched , E! Shows , Terry Dubrow , Paul Nassif , Plastic Surgery , Top Stories , Exclusives , Apple News
Latest News
Ariana Grande, Pete Davidson

Unpacking Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson's Public Breakup: Why Their Split Went Off the Rails

Leah Remini, Jada Pinkett Smith

Leah Remini Tears Up While Apologizing to Jada Pinkett Smith for Scientology Rumors

Bella Hadid

Bella Hadid Tries to Silence Body Shamers Before Victoria's Secret Fashion Show

Dancing With the Stars

Who Will Win Dancing With the Stars Season 27?

Blake Shelton, Gwen Stefani, Academy of Country Music Awards 2018

Blake Shelton Doesn't Think Gwen Stefani Felt His Sexiest Man Alive "Power"

Priyanka Chopra, Bachelorette, 2018

Everything We Know About Priyanka Chopra's Bachelorette Party: Feathers, Friends and Plenty of Fierceness!

ESC: Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle

You Can Recreate Meghan Markle's Wedding Day Look for Just $45

  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
© 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. File number 2057394. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.
Contact Us: Viewers.EUK@nbcuni.com

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.