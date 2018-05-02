Lauren Burnham Says Arie Luyendyk Jr. Meets Her "Koalafications" During Trip to Australia

  • By
    &

by Jess Cohen | Wed., May. 2, 2018 3:34 PM PDT

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share

Arie Luyendyk Jr. . and Lauren Burnham are still going strong.

The Bachelor couple, who became engaged after a shocking season 22 ending, has been taking their romance all over the world in recent months. Shortly after the season ended at the beginning of March, Arie and Lauren took a trip to Iceland. Days later, the couple was spotted packing on the PDA after traveling from Iceland to Barcelona, Spain.

This week, the couple traveled to Sydney, Australia, where they've been posting pictures from their trip to social media.

"Are you Australian? Cause you meet all of my koalafications," Lauren captioned a photo with Arie from the Sydney Harbor.

Photos

Arie Luyendyk Jr and Lauren Burnham's European Vacation

Arie also shared photos of the couple hanging with a koala on Monday. The following day, the couple explored Freshwater Beach where they soaked up the sun and enjoyed some tacos.

Amid all of their traveling around the world, Arie and Lauren found time to officially move in together.

At the end of March, the duo documented their road trip from Lauren's hometown in Virginia to Arizona, where Arie lives and the couple now resides.

In early April, multiple sources told E! News that Arie and Lauren are "heavily pushing" for a TV wedding.

One insider shared with us that Arie and Lauren are in the "planning stages" of the special day. "It's going to happen before the end of the year, if not sooner," the source revealed.

Stay pop cultured with E! News weekdays at 12PM, 7PM & 11PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Arie Luyendyk Jr. , The Bachelor , Couples , Apple News , Top Stories
Latest News
Brooklyn Beckham, David Beckham Instagram

We Dare You Not to Cry Over David Beckham's Surprise Birthday Reunion With Son Brooklyn

Kanye West, T.I.

T.I. Sounds off on Complex Relationship With Kanye West: ''He Kind of Needs a Translator''

Amanda Knox

Amanda Knox Felt Like "Foxy" Nickname Trapped Her in a Limbo: "The Real You Is Gone"

Bobby Jacobs

Amanda Stanton Is Dating Bobby Jacobs! 5 Things to Know About Him

Meghan Markle, Priyanka Chopra

Priyanka Chopra Shares Her Hope for Meghan Markle's Future as a Royal

ESC: Miley Cyrus

Miley Cyrus' New Converse Collection Is Very Miley Cyrus

Jeannie Mai Explains Her 17-Pound Weight Gain

  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.