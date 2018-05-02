Pamela Anderson Talks Julian Assange Relationship, Younger Boyfriend and New Life in France

  • By
    &

by Serrie Ro | Wed., May. 2, 2018 1:38 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Pamela Anderson, Julian Assange

Carl Court/Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

From Playboy's 1990 Playmate of the Month, to Baywatch babe, to now international politico, Pamela Anderson proves she can do it all.

In a new interview, the 50-year-old Hollywood star opened up to the Hollywood Reporter about her relationships with powerful men in politics, her activism, and family matters. During the interview, the veteran playmate got frank about her much-talked-about relationship with controversial WikiLeaks founder, Julian Assange

"We talk about everything," the actress and model said about the influential hacker. She didn't reveal much on the nature of their relationship, but she did reveal that they met "years ago" when their mutual friend, punk designer Vivienne Westwood, introduced them to each other.

Anderson currently resides in the South of France with new boyfriend, French soccer star Adil Rami, 32, but the speculations on her relationship with the WikiLeaks creator haven't been put to rest.

Photos

Pamela Anderson's Playboy Covers

Alexandra Paul, David Charvet, Pamela Anderson, Baywatch, 1993

Neil Munns - PA Images/PA Images via Getty Images

"We talk about the Bible, we talk about what's happening with my kids, what's happening with his family," Anderson continued. "It's not just about politics, even though I do take a lot of notes and it's so overwhelming, the information he gives me."

She continued to spark rumors as she was seen making many visits to the Ecuadorean embassy in London where Assange has been stayed since 2012, trying to evade arrest by UK authorities for a bail violation. 

When asked about her son, Brandon Lee's alleged physical altercation in March with former ex-husband, Tommy Lee, she said she "stays out of it."

"The kids are adults, and they make all their own decisions. I look at the differences in their personalities and their fearlessness and their ambition and their clarity, and I'm just so proud of both of them."

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Pamela Anderson , Top Stories , Apple News
Latest News
Ariana Grande, Camila Cabello

Ariana Grande and Camila Cabello Bonded Over High Ponytails and It's Everything

The Walking Dead, Andrew Lincoln

Andrew Lincoln to Return as Rick Grimes in Multiple Walking Dead Movies

The Walking Dead, Andrew Lincoln

How Andrew Lincoln Left The Walking Dead—What Happened to Rick Grimes

Khloe Kardashian, KUWTK 1512

Khloe Kardashian Reacts to Tristan Thompson's Cheating Scandal Days Before Giving Birth on KUWTK

Constance Wu, 2018 Hollywood Film Awards

Nicole Kidman, Constance Wu and More Stars Shine on the 2018 Hollywood Film Awards Red Carpet

Constance Wu, 2018 Hollywood Film Awards

2018 Hollywood Film Awards: The Complete List of Winners

Jason Aldean, Brittany Aldean, Instagram

Jason Aldean and Wife Brittany Kerr Reveal Their Daughter's Name at Baby Shower

  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
© 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. File number 2057394. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.
Contact Us: Viewers.EUK@nbcuni.com

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.