Lea Michele Shares Emma Roberts and Darren Criss' Engagement News Reactions

  • By
    &

by Meg Swertlow | Wed., May. 2, 2018 1:17 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share

Lea Michele has a lot to scream about!

The former Glee star got engaged at the beach over the weekend to boyfriend Zandy Reich and soon after the he popped the question, the big-voiced singer hopped on her phone to FaceTime some of her famous friends.

To share her big news, the 31-year-old hit up two sets of couples, alum Emma Roberts and Evan Peters (who are definitely back on), as well as Darren Criss and his fiancée Mia Swier, who got engaged in January after seven years of dating. 

Michele, Roberts and Criss all starred in the short-lived FOX show Scream Queens, created and produced by Ryan Murphy.

Photos

Lea Michele's Best Looks

Emma Roberts, Lea Michele, Instagram

Instagram

In the images, which have the date April 28, 2018 written on them, Lea appears to be telling her pals about her just-happened proposal. In each photo each couple looks thrilled at the engagement news.

On Emma's screengrab, the actress/singer wrote, "FaceTime right after saying 'Yes'!"

On Saturday, the president of clothing brand AYR proposed to his lady love. Soon after, the former Glee star hopped on her social media on Saturday to post a photo of herself with her major bling, along with the caption, "Yes" and an engagement ring emoji.

A source tells E! News that Zandy proposed to his lady love with a 4-carat elongated, radiant-cut ring, which he personally designed with Leor Yerushalmi and The Jewelers of Las Vegas.

The source also adds that the newly engaged duo "couldn't be happier."

The lowkey couple went public with their relationship last July.

Last July, an insider told E! News that they were friends first and then more. "They have been friends for a while and started dating recently," the source said at the time. 

Previously Lea dated Cory Monteith, who died on July 13, 2013, and iZombiestar Robert Buckley and Matthew Paetz.

Unlike the actors Michele has dated in the past, Reich is a businessman who has spent years working in finance and fashion, including his most recent position at All Year Round. He also has an Ivy League education as he graduated with a bachelor's degree in economics from University of Pennsylvania and also attended UPenn's prestigious Wharton School of Business. 

Fans can see Lea (and that rock) when she performs alongside Criss for their much anticipated, co-headlining LM/DC tour, which takes place from May 30, 2018 to June 10, 2018.

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Lea Michele , Top Stories , Apple News , Darren Criss , Emma Roberts
Latest News
Ariana Grande, Camila Cabello

Ariana Grande and Camila Cabello Bonded Over High Ponytails and It's Everything

The Walking Dead, Andrew Lincoln

Andrew Lincoln to Return as Rick Grimes in Multiple Walking Dead Movies

The Walking Dead, Andrew Lincoln

How Andrew Lincoln Left The Walking Dead—What Happened to Rick Grimes

Khloe Kardashian, KUWTK 1512

Khloe Kardashian Reacts to Tristan Thompson's Cheating Scandal Days Before Giving Birth on KUWTK

Constance Wu, 2018 Hollywood Film Awards

Nicole Kidman, Constance Wu and More Stars Shine on the 2018 Hollywood Film Awards Red Carpet

Constance Wu, 2018 Hollywood Film Awards

2018 Hollywood Film Awards: The Complete List of Winners

Jason Aldean, Brittany Aldean, Instagram

Jason Aldean and Wife Brittany Kerr Reveal Their Daughter's Name at Baby Shower

  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
© 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. File number 2057394. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.
Contact Us: Viewers.EUK@nbcuni.com

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.