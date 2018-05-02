7 Eye-Openers From Gwyneth Paltrow and Goop's New Book The Sex Issue

It's time to get under the covers with Gwyneth Paltrow.

After dedicating an entire issue of her lifestyle blog to all things intercourse, Goop has released The Sex Issue: Everything You've Always Wanted to Know about Sexuality, Seduction, and Desire. At almost 300 pages in length, the book (available now for $26) promises to arouse readers with expert opinions and anecdotes on topics ranging from the art of orgasmic meditation to the benefits of partaking in a sacred snake ceremony.

Check out seven Paltrow-approved suggestions for improving intimacy, per The Hollywood Reporter and USA Today:

1. Get Creative Outside the Bedroom:

Ever get it on in a salumeria in Italy? How about deep inside a rainforest or a kiddie pirate ship? The editors of Goop certainly have, and they recommend exploring "quirkier" locations to get freaky with your S.O.